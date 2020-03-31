LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The rolling stores are a project of the governor's office and of local business groups.
Provincial government of Lanao del Sur
Lanao del Sur 'rolling stores' bring basic goods to shoppers during quarantine
John Unson (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 1:42pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Lanao del Sur has deployed "rolling stores" to give residents access to affordable food while the province is under a community quarantine.
More than a dozen stores on trucks had initially toured 13 towns in Lanao del Sur from March 26 to 31 to bring and sell the goods.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said Tuesday he is thankful to the Bangon Marawi Chamber of Commerce and other blocs of merchants for their rolling store project to ease the plight of residents in far-flung areas affected by the anti-COVID quarantine.

Adiong's office provided technical and security support to the rolling store project while the entrepreneurs behind it toured the towns of Piagapo, Maguing, Mulondo, Saguiran, Tamparan, Kapai and Tagoloan in the first district of the province from March 26 to 31.

Rolling stores also toured around Bacolod Kalawi, Sultan Damalundong, Tugaya, Madalum, Balindong and Madamba in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

Aside from basic food supplies and general merchandise, the rolling stores also sold LPG tanks.

The rolling stores are expected to go to more towns in the province in the coming weeks.   

LANAO DEL SUR MARAWI CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Police lieutenant surrenders after robbing Isabela gas station
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Tolentino will face complaints of robbery hold-up, disobedience, illegal firearms, and breaking the curfew.
Nation
fbfb
Vico sees sabotage in Pasig relief distribution
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Chaos marred Pasig City’s relief operations after residents mobbed city hall employees who were distributing food packs...
Nation
fbfb
Lanao del Sur 'rolling stores' bring basic goods to shoppers during quarantine
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Aside from basic food supplies and general merchandise, the rolling stores also sold LPG tanks.
Nation
fbfb
Idled Baguio City workers get gigs as sanitation staff
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Under the program, the beneficiaries will work for 10 days starting March 29 to April 11, 2020 by helping the barangays in...
Nation
fbfb
‘Missing’ COVID-19 patient found in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 10 days ago
The missing patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been located in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
23 hours ago
CPP vows no offensives vs soldiers conducting COVID-19 relief duties
By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
During ceasefires, units of the military and the NPA suspend offensive operations but remain on alert in case of attacks...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
P4.5 million shabu seized in Quezon City, Taguig
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Drug suspects are not taking a break even as the enhanced community quarantine is enforced in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Pharmacy owner nabbed for overpriced alcohol
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A pharmacy owner and her two workers were arrested for allegedly selling overpriced alcohol in Lucban, Quezon on Saturda...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
6 Luzon health workers test positive for COVID
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
A 70-year-old female doctor from Bataan and five health workers from Cagayan and Nueva Vizcaya have tested positive for coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Zamora undergoes quarantine for coronavirus
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday that he would undergo quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with