Lanao del Sur 'rolling stores' bring basic goods to shoppers during quarantine

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Lanao del Sur has deployed "rolling stores" to give residents access to affordable food while the province is under a community quarantine.

More than a dozen stores on trucks had initially toured 13 towns in Lanao del Sur from March 26 to 31 to bring and sell the goods.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said Tuesday he is thankful to the Bangon Marawi Chamber of Commerce and other blocs of merchants for their rolling store project to ease the plight of residents in far-flung areas affected by the anti-COVID quarantine.

Adiong's office provided technical and security support to the rolling store project while the entrepreneurs behind it toured the towns of Piagapo, Maguing, Mulondo, Saguiran, Tamparan, Kapai and Tagoloan in the first district of the province from March 26 to 31.

Rolling stores also toured around Bacolod Kalawi, Sultan Damalundong, Tugaya, Madalum, Balindong and Madamba in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

Aside from basic food supplies and general merchandise, the rolling stores also sold LPG tanks.

The rolling stores are expected to go to more towns in the province in the coming weeks.