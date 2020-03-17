TV networks halt production of shows

MANILA, Philippines — After banning live studio audiences amid the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), television networks ABS-CBN and GMA-7 have temporarily stopped the production of teleseryes and other shows.

The management of ABS-CBN said the move is in compliance with the government’s declaration of community quarantine and ban on mass gatherings to contain the transmission of COVID-19.

“The company is taking the initiative for the safety and health of our artists, crew, production teams, their families and the general public,” ABS-CBN said.

While the measure is in place, the network said it would continue to serve audiences by bringing back well-loved shows.

“We assure the public that ABS-CBN will continue to bring the latest news and information through our TV and radio newscasts as well as digital platforms, especially at this time when the country is facing a health crisis,” it said.

The network also suspended movie shootings under ABS-CBN Films.

GMA-7 suspended the production of entertainment programs to ensure the safety and well-being of its talents, production teams, employees, their families and the public.

The network has advised its blocktimers and co-producers to comply with the community quarantine guidelines.

“We will continue to air pre-taped episodes of some shows and thereafter, a new programming line-up is in store for the viewers in the coming days,” the company said.

“Viewers may stay up-to-date by watching newscasts and other breaking news on GMA-7 and GMA News TV. Netizens will be updated through GMA News Online and other social media accounts,” the company said.