3 SPD cops caught drinking while on duty

MANILA, Philippines — While authorities are busy manning quarantine checkpoints in Metro Manila, three police officers were caught drinking liquor while on duty at the Southern Police District (SPD) headquarters on Saturday night.

SPD acting director Col. Emmanuel Peralta said he was conducting rounds within the police headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig along with other officers when he caught Executive M/Sgt. Dennis Matriano, S/Sgt. Marvin Hipolito and Cpl. Misael Ruby in a drinking binge at around 6 p.m.

The three policemen are detailed at the discipline, law and order section of the SPD.

Confiscated from them were a three-liter bottle of whisky, five glasses and “pulutan” or appetizers.

The policemen were disarmed based on orders of Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office.

Sinas said the police officers face administrative charges.