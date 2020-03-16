LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Smoke arising from a site in Makati City's business district as seen from Ayala Center's shopping mall complex at around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Howard Johnson via Twitter
Fire hits construction site on Ayala-EDSA in Makati
(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines (3rd update at 2:22 p.m.) — Smoke was seen coming from a construction zone at Makati's Business District on Monday afternoon while the whole capital region is still under community quarantine.

The unfinished building was where the five-star Intercontinental Hotel used to sit.

The first alert was raised at around 1:44 p.m. Truck sirens were then heard blaring as fire responders made their way to the site.

TXTFire Philippines said the fire in the Ayala-EDSA Makati area is on its first alarm.

The fire was declared under control at around 2:12 p.m. — Kristine Joy Patag

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FIRE MAKATI CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
State of calamity eyed in Pampanga over COVID-19
By Ding Cervantes | 1 day ago
A state of calamity may be declared in Pampanga, where there are three cases, including a fatality, due to of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
1 day ago
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Mall hours adjustment in Metro Manila amid COVID-19 threat
1 day ago
Several malls in Metro Manila have adjusted their operating hours after announcement that the country's capital will...
Nation
fbfb
Army officer killed in Basilan blast
By Roel Pareño | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
An Army officer was killed while two of his men were wounded in an explosion in Maluso, Basilan yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Road closures, traffic advisories for Metro Manila lockdown
1 day ago
Here are the road advisories and designated checkpoints of the localities included in the month-long lockdown of NC...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Isko tests negative for COVID
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who had traveled to London, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
Town exec, 2 others slain in ambush
By John Unson | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons were killed, including a municipal councilor, in an ambush in Kabacan, North Cotabato yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Quakes rock Davao Sur, Eastern Samar
By Helen Flores | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Earthquakes of magnitudes-3.8 and 4 rocked Davao del Sur and Eastern Samar, respectively, yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Korean dies in road mishap
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A South Korean died after he was hit by a car in Silang, Cavite on Friday night, police reported yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Army overruns NPA camp
By Ed Amoroso | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers seized firearms and improvised explosive devices from an alleged New People’s Army camp in Catanauan, Quezon yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with