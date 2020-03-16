Fire hits construction site on Ayala-EDSA in Makati

MANILA, Philippines (3rd update at 2:22 p.m.) — Smoke was seen coming from a construction zone at Makati's Business District on Monday afternoon while the whole capital region is still under community quarantine.
The unfinished building was where the five-star Intercontinental Hotel used to sit.
The first alert was raised at around 1:44 p.m. Truck sirens were then heard blaring as fire responders made their way to the site.
TXTFire Philippines said the fire in the Ayala-EDSA Makati area is on its first alarm.
As of 3/16/2020 1:51 #FireAlert! ->ayala edsa Makati : 1st Alarm #NCR— TXTFIREPhilippines (@TXTFIRE) March 16, 2020
The fire was declared under control at around 2:12 p.m. — Kristine Joy Patag
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
