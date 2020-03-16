LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go is joined by actors Victor Neri, Robin Padilla and Philip Salvador during the distribution of financial assistance to fire victims in Butuan City on Saturday.
Go aids Butuan fire victims
(The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2020 - 12:00am

BUTUAN, Philippines — Following strict protocols and precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go went to Butuan City in Agusan del Norte on Saturday to distribute financial aid to fire victims in Barangays Ong Yiu and San Ignacio.

“I want to hug you, but it’s not allowed today because of COVID-19. Let’s follow the rules for our own good,” Go said as he greeted the affected residents, while maintaining distance in compliance with guidelines on social distancing.

Go went to Butuan a day before Metro Manila was placed on a community quarantine, which took effect yesterday.

He distributed food, relief and financial assistance to 444 families comprised of 2,292 individuals who lost their homes in a fire on March 9.

Asked why he continues to go around despite the current public health concern, Go said he would take precautionary measures seriously and comply with the advice of health officials.

“Now more than ever, we, as elected officials should do everything we can to be of service to the Filipino people. The government as a whole should still do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk,” Go said. 

“Help for Filipinos should not be delayed. The delivery of services should be continuous. I want to bring you happiness in the midst of your misery,” he added.

The victims are currently staying at the Ong Yiu and San Ignacio covered courts, and Ong Yiu Elementary School gym.

Go promised the students that he would replace their uniforms and school supplies that they lost in the fire.

He expressed relief that no one was injured or died in the incidents.

COVID-19 ONG YIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
16 hours ago
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
State of calamity eyed in Pampanga over COVID-19
By Ding Cervantes | 1 day ago
A state of calamity may be declared in Pampanga, where there are three cases, including a fatality, due to of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Road closures, traffic advisories for Metro Manila lockdown
10 hours ago
Here are the road advisories and designated checkpoints of the localities included in the month-long lockdown of NC...
Nation
fbfb
Zamboanga City closes borders vs COVID-19
By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
"It’s not community quarantine, it’s not lockdown, it’s suspension of travel to Zamboanga," Mayor Salazar...
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Mall hours adjustment in Metro Manila amid COVID-19 threat
1 day ago
Several malls in Metro Manila have adjusted their operating hours after announcement that the country's capital will...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
More cities in Metro Manila under state of calamity
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
With 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 , San Juan City was placed under a state of calamity yesterday to prevent...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Belmonte wants public safety hours as COVID cases climb
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government will implement “public safety hours” to limit the movement of its residents in line...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Isko tests negative for COVID
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who had traveled to London, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
SBMA restricts entry at Freeport over COVID
By Bebot Sison Jr. | 1 hour ago
Entry to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone is restricted starting today to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 , authorities...
Nation
fbfb
Army officer killed in Basilan blast
By Roel Pareño | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
An Army officer was killed while two of his men were wounded in an explosion in Maluso, Basilan yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with