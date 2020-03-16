Go aids Butuan fire victims

BUTUAN, Philippines — Following strict protocols and precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go went to Butuan City in Agusan del Norte on Saturday to distribute financial aid to fire victims in Barangays Ong Yiu and San Ignacio.

“I want to hug you, but it’s not allowed today because of COVID-19. Let’s follow the rules for our own good,” Go said as he greeted the affected residents, while maintaining distance in compliance with guidelines on social distancing.

Go went to Butuan a day before Metro Manila was placed on a community quarantine, which took effect yesterday.

He distributed food, relief and financial assistance to 444 families comprised of 2,292 individuals who lost their homes in a fire on March 9.

Asked why he continues to go around despite the current public health concern, Go said he would take precautionary measures seriously and comply with the advice of health officials.

“Now more than ever, we, as elected officials should do everything we can to be of service to the Filipino people. The government as a whole should still do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk,” Go said.

“Help for Filipinos should not be delayed. The delivery of services should be continuous. I want to bring you happiness in the midst of your misery,” he added.

The victims are currently staying at the Ong Yiu and San Ignacio covered courts, and Ong Yiu Elementary School gym.

Go promised the students that he would replace their uniforms and school supplies that they lost in the fire.

He expressed relief that no one was injured or died in the incidents.