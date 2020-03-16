Army officer killed in Basilan blast

ZAMBOANGA CITY , Philippines — An Army officer was killed while two of his men were wounded in an explosion in Maluso, Basilan yesterday.

Troopers from the Army’s 68th Infantry Battalion were responding to reports about the presence of armed men in Barangay Limbolong when they accidentally tripped an improvised explosive device (IED), according to Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The bomb exploded, hitting 2/Lt. Jordan Alberio, and Cpls. Jessie Nimer and Jerome Gonato.

Authorities expressed belief the IED was planted by Abu Sayyaf bandits to delay the arrival of responding troopers in the village.

Encinas said Alberio was killed in action.

The wounded troopers were taken to Camp Navarro General Hospital, located in the compound of the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City, for treatment.

The Army launched a pursuit operation against the bandits.

The provincial government of Basilan alerted residents of neighboring barangays to be on the lookout for the fleeing bandits in their communities.

Authorities earlier said the Abu Sayyaf bandit group in Basilan has been isolated and in hiding due to the continuous military offensives and cooperation of barangays residents.