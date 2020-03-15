LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Pamalakaya said yesterday the government’s quarantine policy does not indicate how fisherfolk from Cavite and some provinces in Central Luzon would be affected since sea travel in and out of Metro Manila will be prohibited as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR/Val Rodriguez/File
Fisherfolk seek guidelines on quarantine
Rhodina Villanueva, Ding Cervantes (The Philippine Star) - March 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) is seeking “clear and comprehensive fishing guidelines” in Manila Bay while the government is enforcing a community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Pamalakaya said yesterday the government’s quarantine policy does not indicate how fisherfolk from Cavite and some provinces in Central Luzon would be affected since sea travel in and out of Metro Manila will be prohibited as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Our members, most especially in Cavite, are worried that the lockdown includes the prohibition of any fishing activity within Manila Bay. It spells disaster for small fisherfolk in Cavite and Central Luzon as fishing within their respective municipal waters is not enough due to deterioration of marine resources. They have to venture farther to catch more and earn enough,” Pamalakaya chairman Fernando Hicap said in a statement.

Hicap – a resident of Rosario town in Cavite, situated along the coast of Manila Bay – said fisherfolk also fear that they would be prohibited from selling their catch at fish ports in the metropolis.

He warned that if the fisherfolk’s catch would not be sold in Metro Manila, “it would trigger dramatic fall in farmgate prices from its origin that will impact small fishermen. On the retail side in Metro Manila, it will push up prices. We are already warning the government not to implicate the fishing activity in the lockdown as it might undermine the supply and prices of fish in Metro Manila.”

The group said that a militarist approach in the form of a total lockdown would resolve nothing but instead impair the day-to-day lives of the Filipinos.

FISHERFOLK PAMALAKAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Mall hours adjustment in Metro Manila amid COVID-19 threat
7 hours ago
Several malls in Metro Manila have adjusted their operating hours after announcement that the country's capital will...
Nation
fbfb
Lanao del Sur prepares for residents' exodus from Manila amid COVID-19 threats
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Officials are anticipating an “exodus” to Lanao del Sur from Metro Manila of Maranaw merchants and their families...
Nation
fbfb
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
2 hours ago
Nation
Pinay held at NAIA over P.4 million
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
A Filipino woman was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle...
Nation
fbfb
Muntinlupa imposes nine-hour curfew amid COVID-19 threat
3 hours ago
The City Government of Muntinlupa posted on its Facebook page that its city council “approved an ordinance imposing...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
NBI concludes probe on PCSO corruption
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe on the reported massive corruption in the Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbfb
Soldiers recover bodies of 3 BIFF men
By Jaime Laude | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Government troopers recovered the bodies of three members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Friday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Betel nut chewing, spitting in Baguio banned
By Artemio Dumlao | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The Baguio City Council approved an ordinance this week banning chewing and spitting of betel nut, locally known as momma or nganga, in public places.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Drug suspect killed, 9 arrested in Bulacan stings
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
A drug suspect was killed and nine others were arrested in drug stings in Bulacan on Friday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
10 Abu Sayyaf bandits surrender in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Ten Abu Sayyaf bandits have surrendered in Sulu.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with