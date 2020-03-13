LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
File photo shows Manila Cathedral inside Intramuros.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Manila churches temporarily suspend Mass to curb coronavirus risks
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The celebration of Holy Mass and public activities in all the churches in the Archdiocese of Manila will be temporarily canceled to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in the Philippines.

There will be no Holy Mass and public gatherings in the archdiocese from March 14 to March 20.

This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases declared the highest Code Red Sub Level 2 because of sustained community transmission.

“We are enjoined to avoid large gatherings of people to avert the further spread of the virus. We heed this call not to panic but with care for charity to others and the common good. Hence in the Archdiocese of Manila, I dispense all the faithful from the obligation of going to Mass this Sunday,” Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of Manila, said.

“Although we will not be able to come to Holy Mass, this does not mean that we no longer can come to the Lord. We should all the more strive to be in touch with Him by fervent prayer,” he added.

The Catholic faithful can tune in to Radio Veritas 846 and TV Maria for regular broadcasts of Masses and other religious activities. Quiapo and other churches also have live streaming of Masses.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the inter-agency panel will discuss during its meeting about the Holy Mass, worship services and religious gatherings.

The month-long Metro Manila quarantine will cover the celebration of Holy Week in the Philippines.

Churches urged to remain open

While Holy Mass and public gatherings are temporarily suspended, parishes and places of prayer are enjoined to be open all day. But church administrators must ensure that sanitizers are available and the churches are regularly cleaned.

Pabillo also said that while the holding of Kumpisalang Bayan is not encouraged, priests must hear individual confessions.

“Although there are risks, priests must be available to visit the sick and minister to them. In time of crisis, people need the Lord and the priests show God’s nearness by their presence among the people,” he said.

Pope Francis earlier urged Catholic priests to “have the courage” to go out and help those sickened by the new coronavirus.

“Let be assured that this crisis too will pass. This has come upon us so quickly and unexpectedly but let us take this as a call to be more faithful to God and more loving to others,” Pabillo said.

The Philippines has so far reported 52 infections, which include five deaths. Four of the five virus-related deaths in the country were reported this week.

