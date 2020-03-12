Sara Duterte in self-quarantine for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte will undergo self-imposed quarantine after one of her staff was listed as person under monitoring for possible COVID-19 case.

A statement from the Office of Davao City Mayor said Duterte “shall undergo a voluntary monitored home quarantine and has signed up as a Person Under Monitoring under the Davao City Health Office.”

One of Duterte’s employees at her residence was unwell and was listed as a person under monitoring, according to the city mayor’s office.

Duterte also had a lunch meeting with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian in Manila on Wednesday.

Gatchalian on Wednesday night announced that he is going into self-quarantine after a resource person at a hearing of the Senate education committee on March 5 tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Sen. Nancy Binay also disclosed that she will undergo quarantine as she was in the same hearing with Gatchalian.

Duterte’s office also said the presidential daughter is not experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“She is now confined in an isolated bedroom at her residence and will continue to work through emails, messaging, and videotelecon,” the statement further read.

The Malacañang, meanwhile, said President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo a test for COVID-19.

Other cabinet officials of the Duterte government also said they will be in quarantine.

Quarantine measures

.The Department of Health considers the following individuals as those with “close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases:”

People providing direct care without personal protective equipment for COVID-19 patients

People staying in the same close environment of a COVID-19 patient (including workplace, classroom, household, fathering) within the past 14-day period

People travelling together in close proximity (1 meter or less) with a COVID-19 patient in any kind of conveyance within a 14-day period after the onset of symptoms in the case under consideration

DOH said that those who are considered as close contacts of patients should cooperate and coordinate with local health authorities.

“Only those deemed to be close contacts or Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) by the health centre or rural health units shall be referred to Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals for testing,” DOH said.

Meanwhile, those whose who visited places frequented by confirmed COVID-19 patients are not required to consult the hospital and subject themselves for testing.

“They are advised to self-monitor and if with symptoms, consult health centre or rural health units for appropriate management and monitoring,” DOH added.

The Health department said there are 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country as of Wednesday night. — Kristine Joy Patag