Sara Duterte in self-quarantine for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte will undergo self-imposed quarantine after one of her staff was listed as person under monitoring for possible COVID-19 case.
A statement from the Office of Davao City Mayor said Duterte “shall undergo a voluntary monitored home quarantine and has signed up as a Person Under Monitoring under the Davao City Health Office.”
One of Duterte’s employees at her residence was unwell and was listed as a person under monitoring, according to the city mayor’s office.
Duterte also had a lunch meeting with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian in Manila on Wednesday.
Gatchalian on Wednesday night announced that he is going into self-quarantine after a resource person at a hearing of the Senate education committee on March 5 tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.
Sen. Nancy Binay also disclosed that she will undergo quarantine as she was in the same hearing with Gatchalian.
Duterte’s office also said the presidential daughter is not experiencing flu-like symptoms.
“She is now confined in an isolated bedroom at her residence and will continue to work through emails, messaging, and videotelecon,” the statement further read.
The Malacañang, meanwhile, said President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo a test for COVID-19.
Other cabinet officials of the Duterte government also said they will be in quarantine.
Quarantine measures
.The Department of Health considers the following individuals as those with “close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases:”
- People providing direct care without personal protective equipment for COVID-19 patients
- People staying in the same close environment of a COVID-19 patient (including workplace, classroom, household, fathering) within the past 14-day period
- People travelling together in close proximity (1 meter or less) with a COVID-19 patient in any kind of conveyance within a 14-day period after the onset of symptoms in the case under consideration
DOH said that those who are considered as close contacts of patients should cooperate and coordinate with local health authorities.
“Only those deemed to be close contacts or Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) by the health centre or rural health units shall be referred to Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals for testing,” DOH said.
Meanwhile, those whose who visited places frequented by confirmed COVID-19 patients are not required to consult the hospital and subject themselves for testing.
“They are advised to self-monitor and if with symptoms, consult health centre or rural health units for appropriate management and monitoring,” DOH added.
The Health department said there are 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country as of Wednesday night. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The number of fresh infections at the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low on Thursday but the country imported more cases from abroad.
Another 11 people died, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. — AFP
The National Basketball Association suspends the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Several government agencies such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises.
El Salvador will ban entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced Wednesday.
President Nayib Bukele said on state television that immigration authorities would prohibit entry "of any foreigner who is not a resident or diplomat in Salvadoran territory."
Bukele made clear, however, that Salvadorans arriving from countries where coronavirus has been declared would have to be quarantined for 30 days.
The president also announced the suspension of school and university classes for 21 days, as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 500 people.
El Salvador is among a handful of Latin American countries yet to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus. — AFP
Singapore's health ministry reports that three Filipino workers there tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Philippines in February.
