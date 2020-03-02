Mall hostage-taker arrested after releasing captives

MANILA, Philippines — Archie Paray, the security guard who held dozens of people hostage at V-Mall in the Greenhills Shopping Center on Monday afternoon released his hostages after several tense hours that involved a press conference by officials of the mall's security agency and negotiations by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

Paray, who was allowed to speak to media after releasing his hostages, admitted that he had shot another security guard earlier in the day.

Greenhills management confirmed the incident on Monday afternoon, saying the incident involved a former guard of Safeguard Armor Security Corp.

"A fellow security guard was injured, but has already been brought to the hospital," mall management said in its Facebook post.

