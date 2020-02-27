State of emergency sought for Ifugao over ASF

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The provincial government of Ifugao has recommended that the province be placed under a state of emergency due to African swine fever (ASF).

Gov. Jerry Dalipog issued the recommendation yesterday after hogs in several towns contracted the disease despite the lockdown being implemented in these areas.

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) earlier confirmed that hogs in at least five towns – Asipulo, Banaue, Hingyon, Kiangan and Lagawe – tested positive for ASF.

At least 160 hogs from the affected towns have been culled and more are expected to be depopulated in the next few days, according to PVO chief James Gopeng.

Of the figure, 74 hogs were culled in Kiangan, 40 each in Banaue and Lagawe, and eight in Asipulo.

The government has vowed to provide assistance to hog raisers affected by the swine disease.

Gopeng said the ethnic practice of offering pigs during special occasions could have aggravated the situation.

He said residents may be procuring swine from ASF-affected provinces.

Gopeng said placing the province under a state of calamity would help local authorities compensate hog raisers.