Davao Oriental's Pujada Bay, 2 others now among ‘Most Beautiful Bays in the World’

MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Davao Oriental recently announced that three of its bays in Mati City have been hailed as among the the “Most Beautiful Bays in the World.”

The Most Beautiful Bays in the World Association, an association that “promotes bays and gulfs of exceptional beauty, historical or natural importance” made the confirmation through an official communication last week that Pujada, Mayo and Balete, are included in the roster.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has voted in favor of accepting Pujada Bay, but also Mayo and Balete Bays together as a new member of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Association. Congratulations and welcome,” Michel Bujold, world president of the MBBWA, was quoted as saying in a letter to the provincial government of Davao Oriental.

The letter was also addressed to Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang and Mayor Michelle Rabat of Mati City.

Pujada Bay’s milestone was also announced by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on their social media accounts.

According to Dolores Valdesco, Head of the Environment and Natural Resources Office, the MBBWA is “set to send their recommendations for implementation, which include the inclusion of Mayo and Balete Bays in the City of Mati to the official documents.”

Velasco also handled the application of the province.

Dayanghirang welcomed the inclusion of the Davao Oriental bays in the prestigious list.

“One of the reasons we applied Pujada Bay to the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club is to share its magnificent assets to the people of the world who would like to experience the natural and cultural richness of our place,” Dayanghirang said.

“The people of Davao Oriental are very proud of Pujada Bay and consider it a jewel of the province. It is, therefore, a top priority in terms of maintenance and enhancement of its natural beauty because this is a God-given gift that is meant to be shared and enjoyed not only today but more so in the coming years and the generations to come,” he added.

In January, the executives of MBBW from France and Canada, its treasurer and general manager, Guy Rousset and Bruno Bodard conducted a four-day validation site visit at the Pujada Bay.

The Davao Oriental government said the two officials then expressed how impressed they were of Pujada Bay’s “beautiful and rich seascapes and landscapes.”

Rousset and Bodard then submitted their report to the board members of MBBW who later on recognized Pujada Bay.

The official awarding certificate will be given to the Davao Oriental and Mati City officials during the MBBWA’s annual congress in Morocco in October. —Rosette Adel