Makati allots P3.3 billion for education this year
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - February 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MAKATI, Philippines — The city government of Makati has allocated P3.3 billion for education programs this year for the benefit of students in public schools.

Of the amount, P1.16 billion will be used to fund Project FREE or free relevant and excellent education.

Under the administration of Mayor Abby Binay, several items have been added to free school supplies being distributed to public school students in the city, including Special Education (SPED) and Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners.

“Educating the youth is the best way to prepare them for the challenges they meet in life. Education gives the youth hope and a good future,” Binay said.

“Makati has always believed in teaching our people how to fish. This is why we have decided to arm children with the best public education and supplemental learning that we can provide,” she added.

Binay pushed for bigger funding for the differently-abled and poor students in the city. From P5 million in 2019, the budget for SPED learners increased by 71 percent to P8.5 million this year. The budget for ALS was raised to P10.1 million from P7.6 million.

The University of Makati (UMak) received a budget of P15.7 billion for its scholarship program this year, or 557 percent higher than P2.4 million last year.

“The new college scholarship program we offer at UMak aims to help more poor but deserving students obtain a college degree and be empowered to uplift their families from poverty,” Binay said.

Makati also earmarked P130 million for free educational field trips, up 30 percent from last year’s budget.

Aside from school supplies such as bags, notebooks and pencils, other items given for free to public school students are rubber shoes, white socks, raincoats and boots, hooded jackets as well as emergency, anti-dengue and dental hygiene kits.

The local government also shoulders expenses for graduation rites and students’ insurance coverage.

Makati has allocated P200 million for feeding program for public school students.

Other education-related budget allocations for this year include P22.5-million stipend for the Makati Science High School, P26.8 million for “Gawad Parangal” project in recognition of honor graduates and P4.5 million in assistance to SPED learners.

