2 Abu Sayyaf members tagged in 2018 Lamitan blast surrender

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Two Abu Sayyaf members tagged in the deadly car bomb incident in Lamitan City surrendered voluntarily Friday to the military, security officials said.

Suwaib Mungkay, alias "Black" and Nakib Asmad, alias "Halifa," surrendered to the office of Mayor Ibrahim Ballaho in Hadji Mohammad Ajul with the presence of Capt. James Dipdip Jr., commander of the 19th Special Forces Company of the 4th Special Forces Battalion about 11 a.m. Friday.

Brig. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of the 101st Brigade and Joint Task Force Basilan, said the two also surrendered their firearms.

Reyeg said that based on the intelligence report, the two were tagged in the Lamitan City bombing on July 31, 2018 that killed 10 people and injured many others.

The van, rigged with improvised explosive device, was driven by a suicide bomber identified to be a Moroccan. He was flagged down at the checkpoint by military troops which prompted the suspect to trigger the bomb. The car bomb was said to be intended for hundreds of school children in a gathering to observe the health month.

The two militants were placed under custodial debriefing before they will be handed over to the local government of Hadji Mohammad Adjul town for possible inclusion under the returnees program.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Western Mindanao Command, lauded the efforts of the local government, citing that peace efforts are shared responsibility.

Sobejana said he is hopeful that the combined efforts will help in keeping Basilan off from the presence of the Abu Sayyaf group.

Sobejana said the direct participation of the provincial government has been key to Basilan’s campaign in ridding the province from Abu Sayyaf group.

“Through our convergence, we can sustain the momentum and attain positive results for the sustainable development of Basilan and in the region,” Sobejana said.

He said provincial government of Sulu is also adopting the program of Basilan as it takes the lead in addressing the Abu Sayyaf problem in the province.