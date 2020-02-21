NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The lowest temperature ever recorded in the city of pines was at about 6.3°C, a figure captured by the weather bureau on January 18, 1961.
Lee Requino
Baguio temperature drops to 9.4°C — the coldest temperature yet in 2020
(Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Earlier this morning, at about 6:00 a.m., the citizens of Baguio City experienced a drop of temperature at a freezing of 9.4°C.

Reports from PAGASA said this is the lowest temperature recorded in the country’s summer capital since the start of 2020 and the onset of northeast monsoon (Amihan), which started last October 2019.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in the city of pines was at about 6.3°C, a figure captured by the weather bureau on Jan. 18, 1961.

Just a few weeks ago, the city woke up to a chilly 10.2°C on the first day of February, which was then considered to be the coldest.

Based on the press release of the Department of Science and Technology, a strong gale force northeasterly winds has prevailed over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high pressure system over Siberia.

Due to the weather, it's not uncommon for residents to wear thick clothing while walking the streets of Session Road, with people at home curled under blankets to warm themselves during this shivering time.

Effect on crops

For some residents, the cold weather is favorable but not for farmers who grow vegetables. 

In January last year, vegetables produced in the province of Benguet were convered in frost or "andap" due to drop in temperature.

In an interview with the Philippine Information Agency, Atok, Benguet's Councilor Crizaldo Bacbac said andap "affects mostly potato leaves as they easily wither and get burned."

The leaves are scorched by sunlight after turning crispy from frost. 

Municipal agricultural officer Cherry Sano, however, claimed last year that frost occurrences are not a cause of concern, as it "does not affect the vegetables." — Philstar.com intern Cody Perez

