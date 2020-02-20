Motorbikes main road killer in 2019 – MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycles figured in more than half of 394 road crash deaths last year, making them the main killer on the road, data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) showed.

According to the latest Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report obtained by The STAR, 154 drivers, 36 passengers and 22 pedestrians were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2019.

Among the factors in the accidents that resulted in fatalities were human error due to loss of control and the influence of alcohol, the report said.

The number of motorcycle crash incidents, both fatal and non-fatal, increased to 31,279 in 2019 from 26,652 in 2018, 22,063 in 2017, 21,403 in 2016 and 18,668 in 2015.

Most of the fatal motorcycle crash incidents happened in Quezon City with 69 cases, followed by 19 cases in Parañaque, 17 in Valenzuela, 16 in Caloocan and 15 in Manila.

Meanwhile, 9,655 drivers, 2,546 passengers, and 2,140 pedestrians were injured in motorcycle accidents.

According to the report, 394 persons were killed on the road per 372 cases in 2019, a slight improvement from the 394 persons killed per 383 cases in 2018.

A per case basis refers to the number of road crash and not the number of vehicles or persons involved.

“This indicates that the traffic engineering programs and projects of MMDA towards road safety is very effective,” the report read.

There were a total of 121,771 road crashes involving all types of vehicles last year, higher than the 116,906 figure in 2018 and 110,025 in 2017.

There were 234 motorcycles involved in fatal accidents, followed by 98 trucks, 80 cars and 40 public utility jeepneys among the overall 574 vehicles.

Overall, 118,522 cars were involved in accidents resulting in fatalities, injuries, and damage to property, comprising 50 percent of all 235,717 vehicles involved. This was followed by 35,006 motorcycles, 24,959 vans and 18,667 trucks.

