NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Motorbikes main road killer in 2019 – MMDA
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycles figured in more than half of 394 road crash deaths last year, making them the main killer on the road, data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) showed.

According to the latest Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report obtained by The STAR, 154 drivers, 36 passengers and 22 pedestrians were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2019.

Among the factors in the accidents that resulted in fatalities were human error due to loss of control and the influence of alcohol, the report said.

The number of motorcycle crash incidents, both fatal and non-fatal, increased to 31,279 in 2019 from 26,652 in 2018, 22,063 in 2017, 21,403 in 2016 and 18,668 in 2015.

Most of the fatal motorcycle crash incidents happened in Quezon City with 69 cases, followed by 19 cases in Parañaque, 17 in Valenzuela, 16 in Caloocan and 15 in Manila.

Meanwhile, 9,655 drivers, 2,546 passengers, and 2,140 pedestrians were injured in motorcycle accidents.

According to the report, 394 persons were killed on the road per 372 cases in 2019, a slight improvement from the 394 persons killed per 383 cases in 2018. 

A per case basis refers to the number of road crash and not the number of vehicles or persons involved.

“This indicates that the traffic engineering programs and projects of MMDA towards road safety is very effective,” the report read.

There were a total of 121,771 road crashes involving all types of vehicles last year, higher than the 116,906 figure in 2018 and 110,025 in 2017.

There were 234 motorcycles involved in fatal accidents, followed by 98 trucks, 80 cars and 40 public utility jeepneys among the overall 574 vehicles.

Overall, 118,522 cars were involved in accidents resulting in fatalities, injuries, and damage to property, comprising 50 percent of all 235,717 vehicles involved. This was followed by 35,006 motorcycles, 24,959 vans and 18,667 trucks.

There were a total of 121,771 road crashes involving all types of vehicles last year, higher than the 116,906 figure in 2018 and 110,025 in 2017.

ACCIDENT MOTORCYCLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trapped leopard cat rescued and released in Masbate
5 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Community Environment and Natural Resources Office Mobo recently rescued...
Nation
fbfb
2 massage parlors closed over ‘extra service’
By Janvic Mateo | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday lauded the Quezon City Police District for its intensive campaign against massage parlors offering “extra services” to customers.
Nation
fbfb
20 probed for hazing death of criminology student
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Around 20 people are being investigated in connection with the death allegedly due to hazing of a 23-year-old criminology...
Nation
fbfb
Makati to give free heritage walking tours
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Makatizens, or residents of Makati City, may get to know their city in a different light when the local government provides...
Nation
fbfb
Cop arrested for betting in cockfight
By Artemio Dumlao | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer is in hot water after he was caught betting in a cockfight in Isabela.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Enforce tricycle ban on highways, LGUs told
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Local chief executives should strictly implement the ban on tricycles and pedicabs along national highways as part of road...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pigs, pork seized in Ilocos Sur
By Raymund Catindig | 1 hour ago
Fourteen pigs and two plastic containers of pork were seized at a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Ayusan Norte, Vigan City,...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOTr eyes ‘win-win’ in MRT-7 row
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation is confident there will be a “win-win” solution after the Quezon City government...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Angkas gets lion’s share of allotted riders
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
For the failure of a motorcycle taxi company to fill the expanded rider cap, Angkas will get the lion’s share in operations...
Nation
fbfb
2 persons of interest in hazing death released
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Two persons of interest in the death due to hazing of 23-year-old criminology student Omer Despabiladera in Bulan, Sorsogon were released from police custody on Tuesday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with