LTFRB suspends jeepney operator over Makati road mishap

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has suspended the operator of a jeepney involved in an accident that killed a student and injured seven others in Makati last week.

The operator was ordered to appear in a hearing at the LTRB office on Feb. 26.

The hearing will determine if the operator’s certificate of public convenience (CPC) will be “retained, suspended, cancelled or revoked.”

A CPC is required for common carriers like a jeepney to operate.

“We will be on top of this. We will work until the roads are completely safe for the commuting public – that means no colorum vehicles, no reckless drivers and no damaged units that do not comply with our safety standards,” LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III said yesterday.

Footage from a closed-circuit television camera installed in the area showed the students were crossing the pedestrian lane at the corner of J.P. Rizal and Mabini streets in Barangay Poblacion when they were run over by a jeepney (PYV-848) driven by Crisalde Tamparo, 31.