Fire hits houses, establishments in Taguig
none (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit houses and commercial establishments in Barangay Fort Bonifacio in Taguig on Wednesday morning, although nobody is reported to have been hurt.

The fire started at 7:54 a.m., according to a report by CNN Philippines. 

The fire was said to have reached second alarm and was later declared under control at about 8:31 a.m.

Eight fire trucks were deployed to put out the fire, which also destroyed motorcycles parked in the area.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. 

Firefighters said no residents were reported injured since they were safely evacuated. — Philstar.com interns Cody Perez, Krizzia Mae Furio and Gabrielle Anna Gabriel with reports from The STAR

