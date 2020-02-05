71% of Central Visayas barangays affected by illegal drugs

MANILA, Philippines — At least 71 percent or 2,143 of the 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas are still affected by illegal drugs.

Police data showed that 581 barangays in the region have been declared drug-free while 279 villages remain drug-affected.

Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor comprise Central Visayas.

Metro Manila ranks second among regions with the most number of drug-affected barangays at 1,107 or 64.74 percent of the 1,710 villages.

The Cordillera Autonomous Region has the fewest areas affected by illegal drugs, with 86 or 7.31 percent of the 1,177 barangays.

In Eastern Visayas, 7.61 percent or 334 of the 4,390 barangays are not yet cleared of illegal drugs.

At least 38 percent or 16,053 of the total 42,045 barangays nationwide are still affected by the drug menace.

A total of 17,816 barangays have been declared drug-free since 2016.

“Had it not been for the drug war, we would have not accomplished this,” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy director for operations of the Philippine National Police, said.