NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
The fire razed houses in three of Jolo's eight barangays.
Photo provided by Oblates of Mary Immaculate
Jolo fire leaves at least 2,000 families homeless
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 8:30am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines (Updated 10:18 a.m.) — At least 2,000 families in Jolo have been displaced by a big fire that hit seaside communities in the capital of Sulu province on Monday.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said the regional government will help the Sulu provincial government attend to the needs of the fire victims.

The regional government will distribute an initial 3,000 food packs to those affected by the fire, BARMM's executive secretary, Abdulraof Macacua, also concurrent Bangsamoro natural resources minister, said Tuesday.

BARMM's emergency and calamity response unit will lead the relief operations with the help of the police and the military's Western Mindanao Command.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is still investigating what started the fire that razed thousands of small houses in Tulay, Chinese Pier and Takut-Takut—three of the eight barangays in the capital town.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro local government minister, said Tuesday the regional government will focus attention on the plight of the residents displaced by the incident in support of the relief efforts of the Sulu provincial risk reduction and management council under the office of Gov. Sakur Tan.

The fire reportedly started about in Barangay Tulay about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and quickly spread through houses made mostly of wood. 

JOLO SULU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan LRT-2 stations to be repaired by end of June 2020
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
Operations at the Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations of the LRT-2 line are expected to return by the end of June 20...
Nation
fbfb
Trader runs over, kills gunman who shot SUV
By John Unson | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A businessman ran over and killed an alleged gun-for-hire who ambushed his vehicle in Pikit, North Cotabato on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
5 CDO, Bacolod patients being monitored for nCoV
By Gerry Lee Gorit | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Health authorities are monitoring three persons in Cagayan de Oro City and two others in Bacolod City for showing symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Nation
fbfb
2 women held for gossiping about neighbor
By Gilbert Bayoran | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Two housewives were arrested in Aparri town yesterday in connection with the charges they are facing for allegedly spreading rumors that their neighbor had an illicit affair.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Nueva Vizcaya engineer gets 16 years over road project
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A former municipal engineer of Alfonso Castañeda town in Nueva Vizcaya has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison in connection with a farm-to-market road.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Taal fishers seek window hours to harvest, feed fish
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Fishermen in Taal Lake are appealing to the government to give them “window hours” to feed and harvest fish as...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
San Juan breaks ground for P1 billion socialized housing
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
At least 500 families will benefit from the second P1.03-billion socialized housing project in San Juan City that broke ground...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
Bilibid raid: Gadgets, appliances seized
By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Police swooped down yesterday on the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City where they confiscated...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
Thai woman yields P28 million shabu
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
A Thai woman was apprehended yesterday for allegedly carrying over P28 million worth of shabu stashed in her luggage at the...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
PNP eyes lockdown of training camps
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is considering a temporary lockdown of its training schools to protect PNP personnel and cadets...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with