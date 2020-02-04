Jolo fire leaves at least 2,000 families homeless

COTABATO CITY, Philippines (Updated 10:18 a.m.) — At least 2,000 families in Jolo have been displaced by a big fire that hit seaside communities in the capital of Sulu province on Monday.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said the regional government will help the Sulu provincial government attend to the needs of the fire victims.

The regional government will distribute an initial 3,000 food packs to those affected by the fire, BARMM's executive secretary, Abdulraof Macacua, also concurrent Bangsamoro natural resources minister, said Tuesday.

BARMM's emergency and calamity response unit will lead the relief operations with the help of the police and the military's Western Mindanao Command.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is still investigating what started the fire that razed thousands of small houses in Tulay, Chinese Pier and Takut-Takut—three of the eight barangays in the capital town.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro local government minister, said Tuesday the regional government will focus attention on the plight of the residents displaced by the incident in support of the relief efforts of the Sulu provincial risk reduction and management council under the office of Gov. Sakur Tan.

The fire reportedly started about in Barangay Tulay about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and quickly spread through houses made mostly of wood.