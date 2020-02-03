Mortars, bullets dumped in Las Piñas

MANILA, Philippines — A sack containing more than 100 mortars and bullets was found at a vacant lot in Las Piñas City on Saturday.

Scavenger Roy Claridad, 30, discovered the sack at a lot along Cristobal street in Gatchalian Subdivision, Barangay Manuyo Dos at around 6 p.m.

Police said the sack contained 12 81mm high explosive mortar cartridges, 75 20mm bullets, a 40mm high explosive cartridge, 18 20mm bullet casings and 18 heads of 20mm bullets.

The mortars had neither fusev nor pin and all the items were “corroded,” police said.

The ammunition, which were rendered safe in a procedure that took nearly two hours, were brought to the police station.