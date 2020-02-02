Baguio temperature dips to 10.6 °C

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The temperature in this city dropped to 10.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, the lowest so far this year.

The state weather bureau said moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast contributed to the mountain chill.

On Friday morning, residents woke up to a biting cold of 11.2 degrees Celsius.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the temperature could drop further as it reminded residents to bundle up and stay healthy, especially amid the threat posed by the 2019 novel coronavirus.

PAGASA said this city and and the rest of the Cordilleras would experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Baguio’s coldest morning was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius in February 1961.