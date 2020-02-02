Belmonte: PWD IDs not for sale

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government yesterday assured persons with disabilities (PWDs) that their identification cards remains free of charge even as they are required to present additional documents to renew their IDs.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city government is not charging PWDs for their ID cards, contrary to some online posts.

The city government is working to clean up its list of 70,000 PWDs who can enjoy the benefits provided under Republic Act 10754, the law expanding the benefits and privileges of PWDs.

In a statement, Belmonte said many people were able to get PWD IDs even if they are not disabled while others presented fake IDs.

She said requiring additional documents is part of the tightened renewal process to ensure that only deserving PWDs would enjoy the benefits provided to them under the law.

The mayor reminded PWDs to only transact with the city’s Persons With Disability Affairs Office as it is the only office authorized to issue their IDs.