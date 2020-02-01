NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Lamitan City, capital of Basilan, became even more popular for having received its fourth Seal of Good Local Governance in 2019 from the office of Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Lamitan schools reopen after decades of unrest
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 5:44pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The operation of schools in three areas in Lamitan City made dormant for decades by conflicts are again normal since 2018, restored through communal efforts by local sectors.

The now third-termer Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay said Saturday she mentioned of the feat in her state of the city address early this week.

The event, held at a public gymnasium in Lamitan City, was graced by traditional elders and elected leaders from the city’s 45 barangays, provincial dignitaries and representatives from the police and the military.

The schools in Barangays Bohebessey, Danit Puntucan and Simbangon were shut for decades due to troubles instigated by local extremist blocs and kidnap-for-ransom gangs.

Furigay said the schools were reopened through the cooperation of the local communities, the Lamitan City government and the security sector.

Furigay said one of several schools in the three areas, the Sabong Elementary School, closed for 19 years, was made functional again through the efforts of the LGU and Myra Mangkabung, the superintendent of schools in Lamitan City.

Furigay’s state of the city address, copies of which were received by media outfits in Region 9 and in the Bangsamoro region via email Saturday, also underscored their gains from two domestic initiatives addressing illiteracy — the Mastal and Lapis projects.

The Mastal Program, an alliance of students, teachers and learners, is presently helping 1,390 beneficiaries learn how to read through 201 volunteer tutors.

Mastal means teacher in the dialect of ethnic Yakans thriving in Lamitan City, the capital of Basilan, and in 11 towns in the province.

The second educational intervention, the Lapis Program, provides education to children of members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Barangays Baas and Lebuh, where there are government-recognized MILF enclaves covered by the group’s peace process with Malacañang.

Lapis is an acronym for Learning Acceleration for Peace and Inclusive Services, an education campaign supported by the Bangsamoro Ministry of Education via the Lamitan City Schools Division.

In a statement Saturday, Furigay said her state of the city address also reported to Lamitan City residents the awards the LGU got in recent years.

The Lamitan City LGU received from the office of Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año four Seal of Good Local Governance, or SGLG, in the past for years.

She said the city also received the 2018 Presidential Award for Child-Friendly Cities and Municipalities and got a Gawad Kalasag Award from the national government six times in recent years.

“Those were among several awards we got in the past years,” Furigay said.

Lamitan City, covering 45 barangays, is the capital of the now markedly peaceful Basilan, touted as the new investment frontier of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

A transnational firm, the Unifruitti, will start this year the setting up, along with local partners, of a 1,000-hectare Cavendish banana farm in Lamitan City.

The plantation shall employ no fewer than a thousand local residents if fully developed. 

LAMITAN CITY TERRORISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
8 police officials reshuffled
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Eight ranking officials of the Philippine National Police have been reshuffled, the PNP announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
NPA rebels surrender in Zamboanga Sibugay
By Artemio Dumlao | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A platoon of New People’s Army rebels surrendered in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Thursday. Col. Leonel Nicolas, 102nd Army Brigade commander, said the 28 communist guerrillas turned over their firearms and...
Nation
fbfb
NPA rebel killed, soldier wounded in Mindoro clash
By Ed Amoroso | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A New People's Army rebel was killed while a soldier was injured in an encounter in Oriental Mindoro yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Sandigan affirms ex-Bohol mayor’s conviction
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former mayor Requillo Samuya of San Isidro, Bohol over the anomalous procurement of fertilizer.
Nation
fbfb
Pasig ferry free rides extended until February 29
By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Free rides at the Pasig River ferry service are extended until the end of the month, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
PUV drivers told: Wear face masks vs coronavirus
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Amid the threat of novel coronavirus, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board yesterday ordered drivers and...
Nation
fbfb
3 drug suspects slain in Manila
By Ghio Ong | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons allegedly involved in illegal drugs were killed in separate shootings in Manila in the past two days.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Roads closed for weekend repairs
By Ghio Ong | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Motorists should brace for traffic jams this weekend as several roads in the metropolis will be closed to motorists for repairs, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said yesterday.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
3 alleged robbers shot dead
By Neil Jayson Servallos | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Three suspected robbers were killed in what police said was a shootout in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Panagbenga opening parade cancelled due to nCoV
By Artemio Dumlao | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Citing public health and safety concerns due to the threat of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the city government here cancelled the opening parade of the Panagbenga Festival today.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with