Adamson backtracks memo telling Chinese students to 'self-quarantine'

MANILA, Philippines — After facing backlash for its memorandum ordering all Chinese students to self-quarantine for two weeks in response to the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease outbreak, the Adamson University administration on Saturday posted an addendum, modifying the coverage of the initial memo.

The addendum expanded the scope of the self-quarantine advisory to include all students, staff and other stakeholders “who have traveled to and from countries with confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, including China and/or Hong Kong, within the last month, or who may have in close contact or had direct exposure to a potential source of infection during their travel abroad."

The controversial memo posted on Friday was criticized by online users for being racist and xenophobic, singling out Chinese nationals in general as potential 2019 nCoV ARD-carriers.

apparently, the president of adamson university wants all of its chinese students to self-quarantine themselves. just the chinese students.



that's racist. https://t.co/Hy5Z37zQvW — jase (@jasonbarlis) January 31, 2020

I've been receiving a lot of questions, mostly from students asking me what can be considered as racist.



For those who asked me, here's an example -- the administration of Adamson only targeted chinese nationals because they assumed that their ethnicity = n-coronavirus — Mar(x)c (@Mrcxism) January 31, 2020

"In response to the worldwide precautionary measures against the nCoV, Adamson University would like to ensure a healthy and virus-free environment. Thus, we have made a decision that all Chinese students, both graduate and undergraduate, observe self-quarantine starting today until February 14, 2020,” reads the memorandum from the office of University President Fr. Marcelo Manimtim.

The said memo also advised "all Chinese nationals" to postpone transactions in the university until February 14.

In its Saturday addendum, the university administration said the initial memorandum has been superseded and claimed that it was only considering the health and safety of all stakeholders.

"This Memorandum modifies the previous one released and we apologize for the misimpression it may have created."