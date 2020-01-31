NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The "Sili Festival" held in the heart of the bell pepper production in Barangay Pongayan, Mayor Manny Fermin said, manifests how the town gives importance to the barangays.
Kapangan Municipal Police Station Facebook page
Benguet town celebrates abundant bell pepper harvest
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 4:42pm

BENGUET, Philippines — The indigenous peoples of Kapangan town in Benguet are celebrating their abundant harvest of bell pepper.

Kapangan ptiched its own "Pongayan Sili Festival" for the first time, Mayor Manny Fermin said, as a way of recognizing the town's farmers who gave their time and skill in producing food and to propping up the local economy.

This will promote the bell pepper or “sili” in the local Kankanaey language, the mayor said, and will usher in opportunities like potential markets for the product and avoid overproduction that could impact on them.

The “Sili Festival” held in the heart of the bell pepper production in Barangay Pongayan, Fermin said, manifests how the town gives importance to the barangays.

Barangay Pongayan Chairman Fernando Sasa notes there are 184 households in the village and every household has a bell pepper farmer.

Sasa said that Barangay Pongayan can produce 30 tons of bell pepper, which often poses a challenge in marketing the produce.

He said he hopes the "Sili Festival" will bring the village's best-kept secrets on using bell pepper for the Filipino table. They invited everyone in the town, especially the youth, to showcase their talents and creativity in using bell pepper in various recipes.

He said he also hopes the festival will help introduce Kapangan's produce to merchants and even fastfood chains.

Barangay Pongayan also produces other highland vegetables like cabbages, chayote and tomato.

