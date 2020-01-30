Man’s body stuffed in box

MANILA, Philippines — The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a box and dumped in front of Paco Park in Manila yesterday.

Operatives of the Manila Police District explosives and ordnance disposal unit responded to the scene after receiving a report of a suspected bomb along Padre Faura street.

Upon opening the box, police said they discovered the body wrapped with packing tape.

The man bore a Commando gang tattoo with the names of Jonald, Suwail, Kirat, Bilog and Denise also tatooed on his back.

Probers said the victim also bore strangulation marks around the neck and stab wounds.