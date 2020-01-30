NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
P58.5 million smuggled cigarettes seized
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted nine trucks loaded with boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P58.5 million in Caloocan City on Monday.

The BOC said police and Coast Guard personnel confiscated the cigarettes based on a letter of authority and mission order signed by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Seized during the operation were 1,670 packs of fake Marvels, Fortune, D&B, Mighty and Jackpot cigarettes.

Authorities said they have yet to identify those responsible for the smuggled cigarettes.             

