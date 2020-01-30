NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
PDEA: 39 barangays in Metro Manila drug-free
Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas, Neil Jayson Servallos, Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) yesterday declared 39 more barangays in Metro Manila cleared of illegal drugs, bringing the total number of drug-free villages to 535.

The declaration was made during a meeting of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program at the PDEA main office in Quezon City.

Thirty of the barangays are in Manila followed by three in Parañaque, Quezon City and Caloocan with two each, and Makati and Las Piñas with one each.

The two barangays in Quezon City that were cleared of the drug problem are Nagkaisang Nayon and Sto. Domingo.

Joel Plaza, who heads the PDEA National Capital Region field office, said the barangays were given certificates as proof of compliance to the parameters set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

“Once cleared, we continue monitoring drug-free barangays to ensure that they will maintain their status. All our efforts will go to waste if we allow the resurgence of illegal drug activities in these areas,” Plaza said.

At least 15,000 barangays nationwide have been cleared of drugs since July 1, 2016.

Drug suspect slain

Meanwhile, a man who had been released from detention on drug charges was shot dead in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City yesterday.

Vicente Rufino, 34, was sleeping when two assailants broke into his house and fired at him at around 2 a.m., according to police.

Rufino died at the scene from gunshots to the head and body.

His relatives told probers that he was released from jail last December.

In Pasay, 10 drug suspects were nabbed during separate stings.

Police confiscated P600,000 worth of shabu during a raid on a condominium in Barangay Ususan, Taguig.  

JOEL PLAZA PDEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
P6.8-M shabu seized in Marawi City buy-bust
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Authorities seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two alleged drug dealers arrested in Marawi City on Wednesday mornin...
Nation
fbfb
Cop shot dead meters away from Abra town police station
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Police MSg Frederick Fernandez Ybanez was shot by still unidentified attackers a short distance from the town police sta...
Nation
fbfb
Central Command chief, 10 AFP officers promoted
By Gilbert Bayoran | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has approved the promotion of Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan to the rank of lieutenant general.
Nation
fbfb
Foreigner hunted for defecating in Intramuros
By Rey Galupo | 3 days ago
Disturbing photographs of a foreigner defecating at Baluarte de Dilao – part of the historic walls of Intramuros –...
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO chief gets second star
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The chief of the Metro Manila police force was promoted yesterday to two-star general.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
P58.5 million smuggled cigarettes seized
By Robertzon Ramirez | January 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Customs intercepted nine trucks loaded with boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P58.5 million in Caloocan City on Monday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
6/58 lotto prize hits P158 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | January 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The 6/58 Ultra Lotto’s jackpot is expected to soar to P158 million for tomorrow’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
PDEA: 39 barangays in Metro Manila drug-free
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency yesterday declared 39 more barangays in Metro Manila cleared of illegal drugs, bringing the total number of drug-free villages to 535.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
More than 1,000 hogs culled in Pangasinan due to ASF
By Eva Visperas | January 30, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 1,162 hogs has been culled in this province as of Tuesday due to African swine fever.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Army’s Tabak Division appoints female battalion commander
By Roel Pareño | January 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The Army’s First Infantry Division, also known as Tabak, has a female battalion commander and intelligence chief.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with