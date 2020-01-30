PDEA: 39 barangays in Metro Manila drug-free

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) yesterday declared 39 more barangays in Metro Manila cleared of illegal drugs, bringing the total number of drug-free villages to 535.

The declaration was made during a meeting of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program at the PDEA main office in Quezon City.

Thirty of the barangays are in Manila followed by three in Parañaque, Quezon City and Caloocan with two each, and Makati and Las Piñas with one each.

The two barangays in Quezon City that were cleared of the drug problem are Nagkaisang Nayon and Sto. Domingo.

Joel Plaza, who heads the PDEA National Capital Region field office, said the barangays were given certificates as proof of compliance to the parameters set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

“Once cleared, we continue monitoring drug-free barangays to ensure that they will maintain their status. All our efforts will go to waste if we allow the resurgence of illegal drug activities in these areas,” Plaza said.

At least 15,000 barangays nationwide have been cleared of drugs since July 1, 2016.

Drug suspect slain

Meanwhile, a man who had been released from detention on drug charges was shot dead in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City yesterday.

Vicente Rufino, 34, was sleeping when two assailants broke into his house and fired at him at around 2 a.m., according to police.

Rufino died at the scene from gunshots to the head and body.

His relatives told probers that he was released from jail last December.

In Pasay, 10 drug suspects were nabbed during separate stings.

Police confiscated P600,000 worth of shabu during a raid on a condominium in Barangay Ususan, Taguig.