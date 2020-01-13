Water interruptions hit Metro Manila today

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Maynilad in Caloocan, Malabon, Manila and Navotas will have water service interruption starting at 4 p.m. today until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

The water concessionaire said several areas would be affected by the leak repair at the corner of C-3 and Dagat-dagatan Avenue in Caloocan City.

The following areas will have low pressure to no water: Barangays 12, 14, 20, 28, 31 and 35 in Caloocan; Barangays Longos and 31 in Malabon; Barangays Bangkulasi, North Bay Boulevard and San Rafael in Navotas.

Barangays 124, 127, 129, 146 and 177 in Tondo, Manila will also have water service interruption.