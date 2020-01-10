NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Soldiers seized a motorcycle, a .45 caliber pistol, mobile phones, components of improvised explosive devices and other personal belongings that the rebels left behind.
Photo via John Unson
4 NPA rebels wounded in North Cotabato clash — 6ID
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 8:37am

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — The military in North Cotabato is on alert after an encounter with the New People's Army left four rebels wounded, the military said.

The gunfight reportedly erupted when the NPAs fired at members of the Army's 7th Infantry Battalion who had been sent to Sitio Pahidlat in Barangay Latagan in Matalam, North Cotabato to check on the reported presence of gunmen collecting "protection money" from villagers.

Community leaders told reporters the NPAs scampered away when they ran out of ammunition. They were carrying four wounded companions, two of them were teens named Ruben and Nognog.

The two are from an indigenous highland community at the border of North Cotabato’s Matalam and Magpet towns, according to local leaders.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Friday the 7th IB will tighten security in interior areas in Matalam.

“We in the 6th ID are thankful to the local communities for providing information each time the rebels get close to these agricultural areas,” Carreon said.

The NPAs in North Cotabato's upland areas have lately been coming down to municipalities in the lowlands to collect food and money from farmers after local government units and barangay leaders declared them "persona non grata" for interfering in the affairs of barangay governments and extortion activities.

The NPAs in the province also have a reputation for attacking villagers on mere suspicion of conniving with the police and military.

Soldiers who figured in Wednesday's encounter in Sitio Pahidlat seized a motorcycle, a .45 caliber pistol, mobile phones, components of improvised explosive devices and other personal belongings that the rebels left behind.

The phones the soldiers confiscated contained copies of messages to local traders warning of IED attacks if they refuse to shell out money on periodic basis, the 6th Infantry Division said.

6TH INFANTRY DIVISION MATALAM NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY NORTH COTABATO
