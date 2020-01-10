Retired PNP exec slain in ambush

CALASIAO, Pangasinan , Philippines — A former provincial director of Pangasinan was killed in an ambush in Barangay Nalsian in this town yesterday.

Police said Marlo Chan, a resident of San Quintin town, was declared dead on arrival at the Dagupan Doctors Villaflor Memorial Hospital. He suffered 12 gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation showed that Chan was in a Ford Ranger with license plate C2E590 when he was waylaid.

His driver was unhurt.

Chan served as Pangasinan police director in 2013. He was also former deputy director of the Philippine National Police Directorate for Integrated Police Operations in Southern Luzon.