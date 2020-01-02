LRTA: Beep cards now cost P30

MANILA, Philippines — The price of issuance of stored value cards or Beep cards has increased by P10, the Light Rail Transit Authority said.

The LRTA announced Thursday that starting Jan. 1, 2020, the Card Issuance Fee for Beep Card will increase to P30 from P20.

The increase is in compliance with Sthe Concession Agreement between the Department of Transportation and AF Payments Inc.

AF Payments Inc. is a consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp. that is behind the Beep card.

“Initial load must not be lower than the minimum fare of the line (P12 for LRT1-2; P13 for MRT-3),” the LRTA added.

The government introduced Beep cards or reloadable contactless smart card in 2015 to replace magnetic tickets.

Beep cards may be used in the MRT, LRT-1 and LRT-2 train systems, select bus systems and for purchases at select retails outlets.

The LRT-2 is currently operating partially as its Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas station remain closed, months two transformers—between Katipunan and Anonas stations—and the other at Santolan depot caught fire. — Kristine Joy Patag