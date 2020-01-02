NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The government introduced the Beep cards in 2015.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LRTA: Beep cards now cost P30
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The price of issuance of stored value cards or Beep cards has increased by P10, the Light Rail Transit Authority said.

The LRTA announced Thursday that starting Jan. 1, 2020, the Card Issuance Fee for Beep Card will increase to P30 from P20.

The increase is in compliance with Sthe Concession Agreement between the Department of Transportation and AF Payments Inc.

AF Payments Inc. is a consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp. that is behind the Beep card.

“Initial load must not be lower than the minimum fare of the line (P12 for LRT1-2; P13 for MRT-3),” the LRTA added.

The government introduced Beep cards or reloadable contactless smart card in 2015 to replace magnetic tickets.

Beep cards may be used in the MRT, LRT-1 and LRT-2 train systems, select bus systems and for purchases at select retails outlets.

The LRT-2 is currently operating partially as its Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas station remain closed, months two transformers—between Katipunan and Anonas stations—and the other at Santolan depot caught fire. — Kristine Joy Patag

BEEP CARD LRT MRT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Group sees ‘crony’ takeover of ABS-CBN
By Ding Cervantes | 14 hours ago
A labor group sees President Duterte’s threats against water companies and television network ABS-CBN as part of a supposed...
Nation
fb tw
Vendors get last glimpse of iconic Manila mall
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Stall owners who have been in Harrison Plaza for decades gave tribute to the country’s first one-stop mall, which closed...
Nation
fb tw
2 Vietnamese rescued from kidnappers
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Two Vietnamese were rescued by police from their alleged Chinese kidnappers in Las Piñas City on Tuesday.
Nation
fb tw
2 slain in Laguna, Rizal shootings
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Two persons were shot dead in Laguna and Rizal on Tuesday.
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 19 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Marines, Coast Guard rescue Vietnamese fishers stranded at sea off Tawi-Tawi
1 hour ago
The Vietnamese fishers' boat was first noticed by Coast Guard personnel based in the Turtle Islands, a municipality of T...
Nation
fb tw
BIFF behind Mindanao blasts?
By Evelyn Macairan | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation is verifying reports that members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were behind recent explosions in Mindanao that left 22 people, including six soldiers, wounded.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Agriculture damage due to Ursula hits P1.3 billion
By Louise Maureen Simeon | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Damage to agriculture in areas battered by Typhoon Ursula has ballooned to P1.35 billion.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Nueva Vizcaya ex-auditor held for indiscriminate firing
By Raymund Catindig | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A former municipal auditor in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya was arrested in Barangay Quirino in Solano town yesterday for indiscriminate firing.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
4 nabbed, P.7 million illegal drugs seized in Cavite
By Ed Amoroso | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Four brothers were arrested in a drug sting in General Trias City, Cavite on Tuesday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with