P8.6 million aid released for typhoon victims

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — The government has released a total of P8.64 million in assistance for families affected by Typhoon Ursula in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz.

Of the amount, P7.8 million was sourced from the funds of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The remaining amount came from different local government units (LGUs), according to May Rago-Castillo, information officer for DSWD-Western Visayas.

The assistance was given in the form of financial, food and non-food items.

At least P2.6 million was used to provide financial assistance to families who lost their property and loved ones during the typhoon.

The town of Pontevedra in Capiz recorded 272 displaced families, who each received P5,000 in financial assistance.

Two families who lost their loved ones each received P20,000.

The town of Balasan in Iloilo has 218 displaced families, who each received P5,000. Four others received 20,000 each due to the death of their relatives during the typhoon.

The town of Carles posted two families that lost their relatives. Each family received P20,000 in financial assistance.

At least 1,500 family food packs were distributed in Balasan, the hardest hit town in Iloilo.

Hygiene kits, used clothing and mats were distributed to typhoon victims.

Each hygiene kit contained a toothbrush, tooth paste, laundry and bath soaps, shampoo, towel, comb, rubbing alcohol, sanitary napkin, flashlight and underwear.

All 272 typhoon-affected families in Pontevedra were provided with food packs containing six kilos of rice grocery items.