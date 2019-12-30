NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The remaining amount came from different local government units, according to May Rago-Castillo, information officer for DSWD-Western Visayas.
AFP/STR
P8.6 million aid released for typhoon victims
Jennifer Rendon (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2019 - 12:00am

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — The government has released a total of P8.64 million in assistance for families affected by Typhoon Ursula in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz.

Of the amount, P7.8 million was sourced from the funds of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The remaining amount came from different local government units (LGUs), according to May Rago-Castillo, information officer for DSWD-Western Visayas.

The assistance was given in the form of financial, food and non-food items.

At least P2.6 million was used to provide financial assistance to families who lost their property and loved ones during the typhoon.

The town of Pontevedra in Capiz recorded 272 displaced families, who each received P5,000 in financial assistance.

Two families who lost their loved ones each received P20,000.

The town of Balasan in Iloilo has 218 displaced families, who each received P5,000. Four others received 20,000 each due to the death of their relatives during the typhoon.

The town of Carles posted two families that lost their relatives. Each family received P20,000 in financial assistance.

At least 1,500 family food packs were distributed in Balasan, the hardest hit town in Iloilo.

Hygiene kits, used clothing and mats were distributed to typhoon victims.

Each hygiene kit contained a toothbrush, tooth paste, laundry and bath soaps, shampoo, towel, comb, rubbing alcohol, sanitary napkin, flashlight and underwear.

All 272 typhoon-affected families in Pontevedra were provided with food packs containing six kilos of rice grocery items.

TYPHOON URSULA TYPHOON VICTIMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boyfriend eyed as person of interest
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The alleged boyfriend of a 33-year-old pregnant investment manager is now a person of interest in her murder, police said...
Nation
fb tw
Fire at residential area in Tondo reaches fourth alarm
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
A fourth alarm fire was confirmed to be razing a residential area at Gate 10 in Parola, Tondo, Manila, as confirmed by...
Nation
fb tw
'Localized' peace talks best way to end insurgency — OPAPP
13 hours ago
The government has opted for the localized talks, which it calls Local Peace Engagements, to negotiate the surrender of members...
Nation
fb tw
12 IEDs seized from BIFF lair
By John Unson | 1 day ago
At least 12 improvised explosive devices were recovered from a hideout of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Pikit,...
Nation
fb tw
Decade-long fight for Ruby Rose ends in suspects’ acquittal
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 days ago
There is no justice for the death of Ruby Rose Barrameda a decade after her body was found cemented in a steel drum thrown...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
100 families lose homes in Tondo fire
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
At least 100 families were left homeless after a fire broke out at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila yesterday mornin...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
2 motorcycle riders die in road crashes
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two motorcycle riders died yesterday in separate road accidents in eastern Metro Manila, police said.
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
110,460 jeepney operators get fuel subsidy
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A total of 110,460 public utility jeepney operators nationwide have received fuel subsidy of P20,514 each from the government...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
Drug surrenderee shot dead in Ilocos
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A drug surrenderee and former barangay councilman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte on...
Nation
fb tw
Ceasefire holding in Negros
By Gilbert Bayoran | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The 15-day holiday truce on Negros Island appears to be holding despite the commemoration by the Communist Party of the Philippines of its 51st anniversary recently.
1 hour ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with