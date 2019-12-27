NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Resolution proponent North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco is a key member of the central Mindanao regional peace and order council.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Region 12 execs approve resolution to end communist insurgency
John Unson (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 3:10pm

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — The regional peace and order council in Region 12 passed Thursday a resolution supporting Malacañang’s aim to put an enduring closure to the communist insurgency plaguing the country since the 1960s.

The resolution, approved during a meeting here of members of the RPOC, comprised of governors and senior representatives from the police and military, was proposed by North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco.

Catamco told reporters Friday a full closure to the communist rebellion in the country will boost the socio-economic growth of provinces that got stymied by conflicts.

She said her administration supports the national government’s “whole nation approach” in trying to resolve the communist insurgency.

The New People’s Army has strong presence in upland areas in North Cotabato that has 17 towns and covers more than 40 barangays in Kidapawan City, the provincial capital.

There were members of the RPOC, chaired by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu, who manifested favor for an extension of the Mindanao-wide martial law, supposedly valid only until December 31, during Thursday’s RPOC meeting at the Farm Resort in Koronadal City.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao, Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Josephine Cabrido Leysa, director for Region 12 of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, were present in Thursday’s RPOC meeting.

