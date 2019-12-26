NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This undated image shows Angat Dam in Bulacan.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
'Ursula' rains not enough to bring water at Angat Dam to target level
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 8:06pm

MANILA, Philippines— Despite the rains brought by Typhoon Ursula, the water level at Angat Dam remains below the target level.

State weather bureau PAGASA in a television report said the rains induced by the typhoon helped augment the water level at Angat Dam but it still fell short of hitting the target level.

According to the Manila Water’s dam watch, the dam’s water level rose by 92 centimeters.

Its current level is at 199.72 meters, still below the year-end 2019 target level 210 to 212 meters.

PAGASA hydrologist Elmer Caringal in a GMA News report said the dam may not reach the target level this year due to the insufficient rainfall.

Aside from the water level in Angat, Ipo Dam’s water level rose by 8 cm and is now at 101.09 m. It is within its maintaining level of 101 m.

On the other hand, La Mesa Dam’s current level went up by 3 cm and is currently at 77.60 m, also below its yearend target level of 79 m.

