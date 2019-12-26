DOT, city government team up to develop Quezon Memorial Circle

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Tourism and the Quezon City government are working together to develop the Quezon Memorial Circle into a greener and more sustainable national park.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte recently met to discuss the DOT’s plans to improve the national park built in honor of former President Manuel Quezon.

The DOT wants the national park to become a tourism circuit attracting more local and foreign visitors.

“It is vital that DOT support the vision of Quezon City to preserve its heritage park. The site is home to many significant monuments, markers, museums and gardens, including the mausoleum containing the remains of President Manuel L Quezon, that remind visitors of the city’s rich history.”, Puyat said in a release.

The Tourism chief also discussed the enforcement of the Tourism Act of 2009 in the development of the Quezon Memorial Circle to ensure that the establishments in the area would have business permit to operate and follow the accommodation and service standards set by the DOT.

Belmonte assured Puyat that the Quezon City local government is now updating its Tourism Development Plan to reflect the priorities of the national government.

"As the greenest city in the metro with the most number of parks and open spaces, we are looking forward to working with the DOT to enhance these assets in order for them to be more attractive to visitors of diverse interests," the mayor was quoted as saying.

The memorial circle houses a small amusement park called “Circle of Fun” and green spaces for picnics and other family-friendly activities.

According to the DOT, it is also a point of convergence, especially with the ongoing construction of the Metro Rail Transit System Line 7 and with the Quezon Memorial MRT Station located underground. —Rosette Adel