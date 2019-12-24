Maguindanao vice mayor, 2 others wounded in ambush

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Shariff Aguak Vice Mayor Akmad Ampatuan and two of his security escorts were wounded in an ambush at noon on Tuesday.



Ampatuan and his two companions were in a red Toyota Innove when gunmen shot at them with assault rifles along a busy thoroughfare in Shariff Aguak, where Ampatuan is a second-term vice mayor.

All three of were immediately rushed to the nearby Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in the same town.