Charges vs dead ex-Dapitan Mayor dismissed
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - December 21, 2019 - 12:00am

DAPITAN, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the malversation charges filed against former Dapitan City mayor Dominador Jalosjos Jr. as it acknowledged his death early this year.

In an order dated Nov. 29, the anti-graft court’s second division noted that the prosecution panel of the Office of the Ombudsman submitted Jalosjos’ death certificate and moved for the dismissal of the case.

“The case is... dismissed in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 89 of the RPC (Revised Penal Code), as amended,” the second division said.

The criminal liability of an accused is “totally extinguished” if he dies before the court promulgates its final judgment on the case, according to the article.

Jalosjos reportedly died of heart attack on Aug. 11.

He was indicted on May 24 over his alleged failure to turn over a 12 gauge shotgun worth P58,450 issued when he was mayor in July 2004 despite repeated demands.

The ombudsman said Jalosjos’ failure to return the gun was tantamount to misappropriating or converting it for his own personal use and benefit.

