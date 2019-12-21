NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
More aftershocks jolt Davao del Sur
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - December 21, 2019 - 12:00am

DAVAO DEL SUR, Philippines — Aftershocks hit parts of Davao del Sur again yesterday, almost a week after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake left nine people dead.

Yesterday’s aftershocks had magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 3.9, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismlogy. 

Phivolcs had earlier advised residents in areas affected by the Dec. 15 temblor to check their houses and establishments, saying continuous aftershocks could result in the collapse of these structures.

 The magnitude 3.9 tremor occurred at around 11:45 a.m. The epicenter was located two kilometers northwest of Kiblawan, Davao del Sur. It was felt at Intensity 2 in Malungon, Sarangani.  

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 826 aftershocks were recorded as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

The NDRRMC said 29,592 families in 105 barangays in Davao were affected by the quake. At least 3,076 families are taking shelter at 24 evacuation centers.

Science Undersecretary and Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum Jr. said the aftershocks could continue for weeks.

Rody monitors situation

Meanwhile, President Duterte continues to monitor the situation of the victims of the earthquakes that hit Southern Mindanao recently.

The President is expected to visit the victims when he comes home to Davao City to spend his Christmas vacation.

Duterte also keeps track of multi-agency coordination centers put up in key areas to address the needs of quake victims, according to Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go. 

“Parating naka-monitor ang Pangulo dahil tuloy tuloy ang paglindol doon,” Go said, adding that representatives of concerned government agencies were deployed in affected areas. – With Edith Regalado

