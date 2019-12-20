NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Sen. Christopher Go (second from left) and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora (second from right) formally open the Malasakit Center in San Juan Medical Center yesterday. With them are (from left) Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Diño and Vice Mayor Warren Villa.
Boy Santos
Malasakit Center opens in San Juan
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan received an added boost in its health and social services with the opening of the country’s 56th Malasakit Center in the city yesterday.

Sen. Christopher Go yesterday graced the opening of the Malasakit Center at the San Juan Medical Center.

He was accompanied by Mayor Francis Zamora and members of the city council. Also present during the event was Presidential Assistant for Visayas Michael Diño.

“One of my advocacies is health,” Go said in his speech.

Go said San Juan was chosen as a recipient due to the initiatives of Zamora in improving basic services in the city.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that streamlines the provision of medical and financial assistance from concerned government agencies and offices such as Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Philippine Health Insurance Corp, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Aside from the Malasakit Center, the city government will receive P5 million a month from the Office of the President for the maintenance of the San Juan Medical Center.

Zamora, for his part, lauded Go  for choosing San Juan as one of the beneficiaries of the Malasakit Center, which also provides discounts for various health services.

With additional funding from the national government, Zamora said each patient of the hospital is entitled to financial and medical aid of up to P50,000.

