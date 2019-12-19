Suspect in radioman’s slay out on bail By

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — A key suspect in the murder of a broadcaster critical of the controversial KAPA networking scheme has been released on bail.

The order to release Sotero Jacolbe Jr. was issued on Tuesday by Judge Arvin Balagot of the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Kidapawan City.

Jacolbe was freed after posting bail amounting to P5,000. He was tagged along with two others in the murder of Eduardo Dizon of the Brigada FM station in Kidapawan City on July 10.

Dizon was on his way home in a car when he was killed by unidentified assailants. He died at the scene due to multiple bullet wounds.

Jacolbe worked for a radio station in Kidapawan City before he surrendered to the police upon learning that the court had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Aside from Jacolbe, another radio blocktimer, identified as Dante Tabusates, alias Bong Encarnacion, was implicated in the murder of Dizon.

Tabusates was reportedly involved in the operations of the KAPA networking scheme in Kidapawan City.

From being a staunch endorser of the KAPA, Tabusates turned into a self-proclaimed Christian preacher as the murder case progressed.

He has been released from detention due to a pending appeal for review on his alleged involvement in Dizon’s fatal ambush.

Police have yet to arrest a third suspect, identified as Junel Jane Poten.