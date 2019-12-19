NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Suspect in radioman’s slay out on bail By
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:02am

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — A key suspect in the murder of a broadcaster critical of the controversial KAPA networking scheme has been released on bail.

The order to release Sotero Jacolbe Jr. was issued on Tuesday by Judge Arvin Balagot of the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Kidapawan City.

Jacolbe was freed after posting bail amounting to P5,000. He was tagged along with two others in the murder of Eduardo Dizon of the Brigada FM station in Kidapawan City on July 10.

Dizon was on his way home in a car when he was killed by unidentified assailants. He died at the scene due to multiple bullet wounds.

Jacolbe worked for a radio station in Kidapawan City before he surrendered to the police upon learning that the court had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Aside from Jacolbe, another radio blocktimer,  identified as Dante Tabusates, alias Bong Encarnacion,  was implicated in the murder of Dizon.

Tabusates was reportedly involved in the operations of the KAPA networking scheme in Kidapawan City.

From being a staunch endorser of the KAPA, Tabusates turned into a self-proclaimed Christian preacher as the murder case progressed.

He has been released from detention due to a pending appeal for review on his alleged involvement in Dizon’s fatal ambush.

Police have yet to arrest a third suspect, identified as Junel Jane Poten.

RADIOMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fire hits children’s hospital
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 190 patients of the National Children’s Hospital in Quezon City were evacuated after a fire broke out yesterday...
Nation
fb tw
Pasig City saved over P150-M after city gov't cleanup, Vico says
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday announced that the city government saved more than P150 million pesos in the first...
Nation
fb tw
LIST: Holiday mall hours 2019
By Rosette Adel | 7 days ago
As the country is set to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities, some mall chains have implemented adjustment of...
Nation
fb tw
9 die in Rizal road crash
By Non Alquitran | 1 day ago
Nine persons died while five others were injured when a truck hit a dump truck and a jeepney in Cardona, Rizal yesterday...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 5 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
52 minutes ago
Go celebrates Christmas with children with leukemia
52 minutes ago
Sen. Christopher Go spent time with leukemia patients during a gathering organized by non-profit advocacy group Touch of Love...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
42 rounded up in raid on ‘Recto University’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 52 minutes ago
Around 40 persons were rounded up yesterday by the Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team for operating...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
P141 million shabu from US seized at NAIA warehouse
By Rudy Santos | 52 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs intercepted 20.8 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with a street value of P141 million...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
Aurora Governor suspended over road repair deal
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
The Sandiganbayan has suspended Aurora Gov. Gerardo Noveras and provincial budget officer Paz Torregosa in connection with...
Nation
fb tw
‘Shabu’ found in septic tank
By Jennifer Rendon | December 19, 2019 - 12:02am
At least 110 packs of suspected shabu were found in a septic tank of a vacant building in Estancia, Iloilo on Tuesday afternoon.
52 minutes ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with