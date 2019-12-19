NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
‘MNLF can boost fight vs Abus’
Jaime Laude (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Involving the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) fighters in the campaign to defeat the Abu Sayyaf  is a big boost to the military, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday.

Lorenzana issued the statement after MNLF founding chairman Nur Misuari was appointed special economic envoy on Islamic affairs to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by President Duterte over the weekend.

Misuari vowed to help the military crush the bandit group.

“It’s a big help. Their area is big and the Abu Sayyaf are also operating in these areas,” Lorenzana said as he welcomed Misuari’s offer to help the military.

The MNLF maintains a strong presence in Sulu, particularly in Indanan town, where the bandits are believed to be operating.

Lorenzana said that although the MNLF has split into two groups, it remains a valuable ally in the fight against the bandit group.

“Misuari can do a lot in ending the kidnapping activities of the Abu Sayyaf,” Lorenzana said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, welcomed  Misuari’s offer of help.

Sobejana said involving the MNLF in the  campaign against the bandits would limit  the movements of the Abu Sayyaf.

He said there are still around 300 bandits operating in Sulu.

ABU SAYAF MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fire hits children’s hospital
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 190 patients of the National Children’s Hospital in Quezon City were evacuated after a fire broke out yesterday...
Nation
fb tw
Pasig City saved over P150-M after city gov't cleanup, Vico says
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday announced that the city government saved more than P150 million pesos in the first...
Nation
fb tw
LIST: Holiday mall hours 2019
By Rosette Adel | 7 days ago
As the country is set to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities, some mall chains have implemented adjustment of...
Nation
fb tw
9 die in Rizal road crash
By Non Alquitran | 1 day ago
Nine persons died while five others were injured when a truck hit a dump truck and a jeepney in Cardona, Rizal yesterday...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 5 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
52 minutes ago
Go celebrates Christmas with children with leukemia
52 minutes ago
Sen. Christopher Go spent time with leukemia patients during a gathering organized by non-profit advocacy group Touch of Love...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
42 rounded up in raid on ‘Recto University’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 52 minutes ago
Around 40 persons were rounded up yesterday by the Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team for operating...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
P141 million shabu from US seized at NAIA warehouse
By Rudy Santos | 52 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs intercepted 20.8 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with a street value of P141 million...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
Aurora Governor suspended over road repair deal
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
The Sandiganbayan has suspended Aurora Gov. Gerardo Noveras and provincial budget officer Paz Torregosa in connection with...
Nation
fb tw
52 minutes ago
Suspect in radioman’s slay out on bail By
By John Unson | 52 minutes ago
A key suspect in the murder of a broadcaster critical of the controversial KAPA networking scheme has been released on bail....
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with