‘MNLF can boost fight vs Abus’

MANILA, Philippines — Involving the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) fighters in the campaign to defeat the Abu Sayyaf is a big boost to the military, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday.

Lorenzana issued the statement after MNLF founding chairman Nur Misuari was appointed special economic envoy on Islamic affairs to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by President Duterte over the weekend.

Misuari vowed to help the military crush the bandit group.

“It’s a big help. Their area is big and the Abu Sayyaf are also operating in these areas,” Lorenzana said as he welcomed Misuari’s offer to help the military.

The MNLF maintains a strong presence in Sulu, particularly in Indanan town, where the bandits are believed to be operating.

Lorenzana said that although the MNLF has split into two groups, it remains a valuable ally in the fight against the bandit group.

“Misuari can do a lot in ending the kidnapping activities of the Abu Sayyaf,” Lorenzana said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, welcomed Misuari’s offer of help.

Sobejana said involving the MNLF in the campaign against the bandits would limit the movements of the Abu Sayyaf.

He said there are still around 300 bandits operating in Sulu.