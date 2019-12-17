NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
The Bureau of Customs-Port of Manila seized P54 million pesos worth of Korach-conditioned refined sugar misdeclared as steel, nails and hardware fittings.
Bureau of Customs/Released
Customs seizes P54-M misdeclared sugar shipped from China
(Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs at the Port of Manila confiscated at least 48 containers of refined sugar worth P54 million from China.

The Korach-conditioned refined sugar was misdeclared as steel, tek screw, clamp, nails and hardware fittings, the Customs bureau said in a press release.

The containers, consigned to RZTREC and TRACLEF Trading, arrived from China between August and September but were only examined in November.

Warrants of seizure and detention were issued following physical examination of the containers.

Customs seized the shipment for violation of Republic Act 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.

Under Section 3(e) of RA 10845, large-scale agricultural smuggling as economic sabotage is committed through "misclassification, undervaluation or misdeclaration upon the filing of import entry and revenue declaration with the BOC in order to evade the payment of rightful taxes and duties to the government."

Customs has confiscated a total of P314.506 million in misdeclared goods in 2019. This figure is 17.28% higher than last year's 268.161 million.

"The BOC continues to be vigilant against customs fraud and fulfill its mandate to enhance border security," the agency said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

