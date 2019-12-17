Customs seizes P54-M misdeclared sugar shipped from China

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs at the Port of Manila confiscated at least 48 containers of refined sugar worth P54 million from China.
The Korach-conditioned refined sugar was
The containers, consigned to RZTREC and TRACLEF Trading, arrived from China between August and September but
Customs seized the shipment for violation of Republic Act 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.
Under Section 3(e) of RA 10845, large-scale agricultural smuggling as economic sabotage
Customs has confiscated
"The BOC continues to be vigilant against customs fraud and fulfill its mandate to enhance border security," the agency said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
- Latest
- Trending