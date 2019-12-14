P10 million meat seized in Tondo

MANILA, Philippines — City police and veterinary personnel confiscated around P10 million worth of meat products during an inspection of a warehouse in Tondo, Manila Thursday night.

The raid happened less than a week after a businessman surrendered 2,454 kilos of black chickens, lamb slices, duck hearts, duck legs, duck tongues, pork chorizo, sliced ham and bacon ­– reportedly sold by a cold storage facility in Navotas – to the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board.

“The VIB received information that a van coming from Navotas was about to distribute the goods in the city. They followed the vehicles and saw the warehouse,” Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said.

The packages, labeled in Chinese characters, recovered at the Tondo warehouse contained duck meat and sausages. Police said the packages were owned by Daniel Yulo, who faces charges of violating the Meat Inspection Code and the Food Safety Act.

Moreno said the vehicles belong to the same company that carried the confiscated meat products turned over by the businessman.

On Wednesday night, around 12,000 kilos of frozen pork and poultry products imported from China were confiscated in Navotas.