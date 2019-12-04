SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ex-Masbate mayor gets 20 years for malversation
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A former mayor of Milagros town in Masbate has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for malversation of public funds amounting to P2.5 million.

Bernardito Abapo was also directed to pay a fine equivalent to the amount he malversed and perpetually disqualified from holding public office, the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division said in a ruling promulgated on Nov. 29 and released yesterday.

Abapo was indicted in December 2010 for failure to liquidate cash advances despite demands from the Commission on Audit.

“There is no doubt that Abapo failed to overcome this prima facie evidence of guilt. He failed to explain why despite a considerable period of time, his cash advances remained... unliquidated,” the court ruling penned by Associate Justice Georgina Hidalgo read.

“Abapo is an accountable officer who received public funds but unfortunately was not able to properly account for them up to this date,” the decision added.

       

