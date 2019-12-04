SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
6,550 evacuated as Tisoy batters Metro Manila
Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Non Alquitran (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila conducted preemptive evacuations of residents from flood-prone areas as Typhoon Tisoy pounded the metropolis yesterday.

At least 6,550 people were evacuated, with the Southern Police District (SPD) accounting for 4,000; Manila Police District (MPD), 1,172; Quezon City Police District (QCPD), 1,222; Northern Police District (NPD), 156; and the Eastern Police District (EPD), zero, according to the National Capital Region Police Office.

The NCRPO said 266 evacuation centers were readied for use – 102 in the NPD; 87 in the QCPD; 43 in the SPD; 29 in the MPD and five in the EPD.

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said they deployed at least 486 search and rescue personnel in flood-prone areas and “readied evacuation centers and alerted our search and rescue teams. All the officials of the affected areas should do is call and we’re ready to move.”

There were 1,170 more search and rescue personnel on standby.

 Sinas said a busload of police officers from the Regional Mobile Group were dispatched yesterday in Manila, Quezon City and Marikina to extend help to the local police and the LGUs in evacuating residents.

He directed the Marikina police to closely monitor the Marikina River in order to evacuate residents of the city’s low-lying areas once the river’s water level rises to more than 15 meters.

The NCRPO chief also directed the region’s five district directors to coordinate closely with their LGUs to speed up rescue and evacuation operations as Tisoy continued to batter Metro Manila as of yesterday afternoon. The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by tomorrow.

Sinas said rubber boats at the NCRPO and the five police districts were also placed on standby status and ready for use.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danny Lim and general manager Jojo Garcia inspected the pumping stations in Libertad, Luneta, and Binondo yesterday.

All 61 pumping stations in Metro Manila were also reported to be working, especially in Manila, where a storm surge alert was placed due to Tisoy, according to MMDA public safety office head Mike Salalima.

There are 14 large pumping stations in the city of Manila, where 16 streets will be flooded after an hour’s worth or 80 millimeters of rain, according to a study by the MMDA’s flood control and sewerage management office.

The number coding scheme was also lifted yesterday noon in Metro Manila at the height of the storm.

Salalima said the flood brought about by Tisoy subsided quickly along major roads. – With Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Rey Galupo, Emmanuel Tupas

EVACUATION TYPHOON TISOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOTr seeks help of medical association, professional regulatory body after doctor's road rage
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
DOTr asked the Professional Regulation Commission and the Philippine Medical Association to act on the doctor's beh...
Nation
fb tw
P357 billion Metro Manila Subway a ‘white elephant’ — Recto
By Paolo Romero | December 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The P357-billion Metro Manila Subway is a white elephant in the making owing to distortions made to its original alignment that led to dangerous design changes, the bloating of its cost and uncertainty in funding...
Nation
fb tw
Ex-Davao Oriental mayor gets 10 years for P2 million graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Former mayor William Duma-an of Caraga, Davao Oriental has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison over the unlawful receipt...
Nation
fb tw
‘Tisoy to fill Angat Dam’
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The water level in Angat Dam is seen to significantly increase when Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) dumps heavy...
Nation
fb tw
Cubao Diocese bans ‘healing priest’ from officiating masses
11 days ago
The Diocese of Cubao on Friday announced that it is prohibiting embattled “healing priest” Fernando Suarez from...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
59 minutes ago
LTO orders foul-mouthed doctor: Explain road rage
By Emmanuel Tupas | 59 minutes ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued a show cause order against a doctor who was caught in a viral road rage video hurling...
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
Cimatu pushes Puerto Galera rehab
By Rhodina Villanueva | 59 minutes ago
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has ordered the creation of an office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
More Marawi cops promoted
By Emmanuel Tupas | 59 minutes ago
At least 42 more police officers have been promoted in recognition of their efforts during the five-month siege in Mara...
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
Water level in Angat Dam remains low
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 59 minutes ago
Rains dumped by Typhoon Tisoy in Luzon yesterday barely helped raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
Zaldy Ampatuan seeks continued hospitalization
By Janvic Mateo | 59 minutes ago
Former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan has sought his continued hospitalization at the Makati...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with