6,550 evacuated as Tisoy batters Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila conducted preemptive evacuations of residents from flood-prone areas as Typhoon Tisoy pounded the metropolis yesterday.

At least 6,550 people were evacuated, with the Southern Police District (SPD) accounting for 4,000; Manila Police District (MPD), 1,172; Quezon City Police District (QCPD), 1,222; Northern Police District (NPD), 156; and the Eastern Police District (EPD), zero, according to the National Capital Region Police Office.

The NCRPO said 266 evacuation centers were readied for use – 102 in the NPD; 87 in the QCPD; 43 in the SPD; 29 in the MPD and five in the EPD.

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said they deployed at least 486 search and rescue personnel in flood-prone areas and “readied evacuation centers and alerted our search and rescue teams. All the officials of the affected areas should do is call and we’re ready to move.”

There were 1,170 more search and rescue personnel on standby.

Sinas said a busload of police officers from the Regional Mobile Group were dispatched yesterday in Manila, Quezon City and Marikina to extend help to the local police and the LGUs in evacuating residents.

He directed the Marikina police to closely monitor the Marikina River in order to evacuate residents of the city’s low-lying areas once the river’s water level rises to more than 15 meters.

The NCRPO chief also directed the region’s five district directors to coordinate closely with their LGUs to speed up rescue and evacuation operations as Tisoy continued to batter Metro Manila as of yesterday afternoon. The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by tomorrow.

Sinas said rubber boats at the NCRPO and the five police districts were also placed on standby status and ready for use.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danny Lim and general manager Jojo Garcia inspected the pumping stations in Libertad, Luneta, and Binondo yesterday.

All 61 pumping stations in Metro Manila were also reported to be working, especially in Manila, where a storm surge alert was placed due to Tisoy, according to MMDA public safety office head Mike Salalima.

There are 14 large pumping stations in the city of Manila, where 16 streets will be flooded after an hour’s worth or 80 millimeters of rain, according to a study by the MMDA’s flood control and sewerage management office.

The number coding scheme was also lifted yesterday noon in Metro Manila at the height of the storm.

Salalima said the flood brought about by Tisoy subsided quickly along major roads. – With Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Rey Galupo, Emmanuel Tupas