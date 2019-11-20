NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Image shows an infrastructure in Kadingilan, Bukidnon following the earthquake.
Kadingilan Municipal Police Station/Facebook
NDRRMC: 4 hurt, 107 houses damaged in Nov. 19 Bukidnon quake
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines— The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management and Council reported that four individuals were injured during the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that hit Bukidnon on Monday evening.

Of the four individuals hurt, one suffered a head injury, another had loss of consciousness and two experienced severe anxiety.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital for further treatment and management.

Meanwhile, in its situation report, the NDRRMC said at least 107 houses were damaged by the tremor.

The quake was felt at various intensities in some parts of Mindanao, with Intensity VI as the highest. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology categorized tremors with Intensity VI as “very strong.”

Phivolcs said during Intensity VI, very old or poorly built houses and man-made structures are slightly damaged though well-built structures are not affected.

According to the NDRRMC, 16 houses were totally damaged while 91 were partially damaged in the following areas in Bukidnon: Kandingilan, Dangcalan and Valencia City.

Meanwhile, a total of seven infrastructures were reported damaged in Region X.

Most infrastructures such as health centers, public terminals, schools and barangay hals incurred damage on ceilings and cracked walks and columns.

The NDRRMC remain on blue alert status or the second stage of the alert where emergency preparations are carried out according to plan. — Rosette Adel

BUKIDNON EARTHQUAKE EARTHQUAKE MINDANAO QUAKE NDRRMC
