NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This Nov. 18, 2019 image shows one of the government buildings in San Fernando, Bukidnon damaged by the magnitude 5.9 quake.
LDRRMO San Fernando, Bukidnon/Facebook
Phivolcs still identifying fault line that triggered Bukidnon quake
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology early Tuesday said it is still determining the fault line that triggered the magnitude 5.9 quake that hit Bukidnon and jolted parts of Mindanao.

In a report of state-owned Philippine Broadcast Service’s flagship radio station, Radyo Pilipinas, Phivolcs said it is still investigating what triggered the earthquake.

According to Cris Vidad, Phivolcs science research assistant, the tremor may not be related to the recent powerful earthquakes in North Cotabato.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was recorded by Phivolcs at 9:22 p.m. on Monday.

Its epicenter was traced in Kadingilan, Bukidnon.

Phivolcs said the tremor with a depth of 10 km was felt at various intensities in several parts of Mindanao with Intensity VI or "very strong" as the highest. This prompted the cancellation of classes on Tuesday.

Below appears the intensities recorded by Phivolcs:

  • Intensity VI - Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Don Carlos, Maramag, Kitaotao and San Fernando, Bukidnon
  • Intensity V - Damulog, Talakag and Valencia City, Bukidnon; Midsayap, Cotabato; Kidapawan
  • City; Marawi City
  • Intensity IV - Impasugong and Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Malungon, Sarangani; Antipas, Cotabato,
  • Rosario, Agusan Del Sur; Cotabato City; Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan De Oro City
  • Intensity III - Malitbog, Bukidnon; Tupi, South Cotabato; Manticao, Misamis Oriental; Tubod and
  • Bacolod, Lanao Del Norte; Alabel, Sarangani; Gingoog City; Pagadian City; Iligan City
  • Intensity II - Polomolok, Lake Sebu and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani;
  • Mambajao, Camiguin; Sindangan and Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte; Molave, Zamboanga Del
  • Sur; Dipolog City; General Santos City
  • Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity IV - Cagayan De Oro City; Kidapawan City; Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani

  • Intensity III - Gingoog City; Davao City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

  • Intensity II - Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City

  • Intensity I - Zamboanga City; Bislig City

The institute warned the public of aftershocks and anticipated damage.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Phivolcs recorded more than 50 aftershocks with magnitude 4 as the highest.

In October, Phivolcs reported three powerful quakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato. The tremors were at magnitude 6.3, 6.6 and  6.5 which occurred within a span of two weeks. — Rosette Adel

BUKIDNON EARTHQUAKE BUKIDNON QUAKE MINDANAO QUAKE PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTO suspends license, car registration of driver who dragged Manila traffic enforcer
20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office on Monday ordered the suspension of the driver’s license of the man who was allegedly...
Nation
Isko Moreno slams new ‘vandalism,' calls it waste of taxes
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
An irked Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso faced the media on Monday after discovering spraypaint graffiti on a telecom box...
Nation
Traffic enforcer dragged by SUV driver gets promotion
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
A 21-year-old traffic enforcer who was injured after being dragged by the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) through...
Nation
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games
7 days ago
A number of academic institutions on Tuesday announced class suspensions on December 2 to 7 in view of the activities connected...
Nation
Bukidnon vice governor convicted of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Bukidnon Vice Gov. Rogelio Quiño has been convicted of graft and is facing up to eight years in prison.
Nation
Latest
Cases vs ‘ninja cops’ up for resolution – DOJ
By Evelyn Macairan | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Justice concluded yesterday its investigation of former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde and 13 alleged “ninja cops” tagged in the recycling of at least P648 million...
16 hours ago
Nation
3 police officials in body camera shakedown axed
By Romina Cabrera | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police is set to sign the dismissal papers of three PNP officials embroiled in the body camera procurement anomaly.
16 hours ago
Nation
Indonesian Navy ships in Manila for goodwill visit
By Michael Punongbayan | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Two Indonesian Navy frigates are in Manila for a four-day goodwill visit.
16 hours ago
Nation
Cagayan Valley NPA leader surrenders
By Artemio Dumlao | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
A leader of the New People’s Army recently surrendered to government troopers in Isabela.
16 hours ago
Nation
Moderately strong quakes hit Negros
By Helen Flores | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Two earthquakes hit Negros Oriental yesterday, with no report of damage or injuries, state seismologists said.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with