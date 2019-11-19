Phivolcs still identifying fault line that triggered Bukidnon quake

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology early Tuesday said it is still determining the fault line that triggered the magnitude 5.9 quake that hit Bukidnon and jolted parts of Mindanao.

In a report of state-owned Philippine Broadcast Service’s flagship radio station, Radyo Pilipinas, Phivolcs said it is still investigating what triggered the earthquake.

According to Cris Vidad, Phivolcs science research assistant, the tremor may not be related to the recent powerful earthquakes in North Cotabato.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was recorded by Phivolcs at 9:22 p.m. on Monday.

Its epicenter was traced in Kadingilan, Bukidnon.

Phivolcs said the tremor with a depth of 10 km was felt at various intensities in several parts of Mindanao with Intensity VI or "very strong" as the highest. This prompted the cancellation of classes on Tuesday.

Below appears the intensities recorded by Phivolcs:

Intensity VI - Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Don Carlos, Maramag, Kitaotao and San Fernando, Bukidnon

Intensity V - Damulog, Talakag and Valencia City, Bukidnon; Midsayap, Cotabato; Kidapawan

City; Marawi City

Intensity IV - Impasugong and Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Malungon, Sarangani; Antipas, Cotabato,

Rosario, Agusan Del Sur; Cotabato City; Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan De Oro City

Intensity III - Malitbog, Bukidnon; Tupi, South Cotabato; Manticao, Misamis Oriental; Tubod and

Bacolod, Lanao Del Norte; Alabel, Sarangani; Gingoog City; Pagadian City; Iligan City

Intensity II - Polomolok, Lake Sebu and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani;

Mambajao, Camiguin; Sindangan and Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte; Molave, Zamboanga Del

Sur; Dipolog City; General Santos City

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Cagayan De Oro City; Kidapawan City; Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III - Gingoog City; Davao City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II - Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City

Intensity I - Zamboanga City; Bislig City

The institute warned the public of aftershocks and anticipated damage.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Phivolcs recorded more than 50 aftershocks with magnitude 4 as the highest.

In October, Phivolcs reported three powerful quakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato. The tremors were at magnitude 6.3, 6.6 and 6.5 which occurred within a span of two weeks. — Rosette Adel