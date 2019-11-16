NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
3 killed in military offensive vs BIFF in Maguindanao
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - November 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MAGUINDANAO , Philippines  – Three members of the Islamic State-inspired terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), were killed as soldiers launched artillery attacks on their hideouts in Barangay Dasawao, Shariff Saidona Mustapha on Thursday.

Sources from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police identified the fatalities as Buhari, Samrudin and Mursid.

Quoting villagers, barangay officials said the bandits scampered as 105 Howitzer cannon projectiles were fired from Army camps.

Members of the municipal peace and order councils in Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Datu Salibo, Mamasapano and Datu Piang towns expressed concern that the bandits would launch retaliatory attacks to avenge their losses.

The BIFF is tagged in recent bombings in Central Mindanao.

Two bandits and a soldier were killed in an encounter in Barangay Tukanalipao in Masamapano early this week.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS
